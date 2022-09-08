IIITB hosts Automotive workshop

Bengaluru September 8, 2022: Automotive software has currently reached astounding levels of complexity prompting automotive OEMs and their suppliers to manage a complex supply chain of semiconductors, electronics, software, and systems. Entering this space and ushering in the digital transformation of the automotive industry is SIG Automotive, a special interest group in IIIT Bangalore that focuses on issues of software engineering, e-mobility, and sustainability in automobiles of tomorrow. The research initiated by the Group focuses on creating processes, operations, and tools to develop safe cyber secure adaptive automotive grade software-intensive systems.

Given that sustainability is a key factor in any system and more so in software solutions, SIG Automotive hosted a workshop on Automotive Software and Sustainability, bringing together leading players from academia and industry on a platform to exchange ideas and thoughts on the above topics. The workshop, hosted at the International Institute of Information Technology (IIITB), focused on software, E/E, e-mobility, and sustainability, with presentations and panel discussions on a range of topics veering around software and sustainability. This workshop was co-convened by Prof. Roland Erik Haas and Prof. Sujit Kumar Chakrabarti, who is leading SIG Automotive at IIITB.

Leading industry participation

The workshop also included breakout sessions on education, technology transfer, and the trends and challenges involved. With over 50 participants, the free workshop had a leading industry presence starting from Daimler, Ashok Leyland, and MathWorks. The conference was sponsored by Infineon Technologies, a world leader in semiconductors.

Speaking on the confluence, Prof. Roland Erik Haas, IIITB said, “The focus of the workshop is on software, E/E, e-mobility, and sustainable solutions. Active interactions between the participants from academia and industry were facilitated through various presentations and panel discussions. The breakout sessions on complementary topics of education, technology transfer, and the various challenges involved in the same further elicit robust discussions amongst participants.”

Researching into next-generation battery-operated vehicles

SIG Automotive is an important area of research involving battery electric vehicles (BEV) to bring sustainable mobility. This is all the more relevant with many countries having passed laws to ban internal combustion engines (ICE) within the next two decades. The research explored in this segment relates to electric drive technologies, battery systems, battery, and power management, charging, and smart grid connectivity.