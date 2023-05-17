IIL Foundation actively work for the students in Rajasthan under its Project Vidhya for the basic amenities support

New Delhi, 17, May 2023: With a focus on providing basic needs to children residing in rural areas during their educational journey, the IIL Foundation, a CSR division of Insecticides (India) Limited (IIL), has taken a step forward by supporting the government schools by providing the basic amenities to the schools in the Alwar district in Rajasthan under their project Vidhya.

One of the recent initiatives is building a big shed in the common area of Rajkiya Uchh Madhyamik Vidhayalaya, Jodiamev of Alwar Rajasthan to save students from the scorching heat and heavy rains. The foundation has been supporting the school with the extended teacher and support staff for last few years as well. Along with this, Foundation has also helped the school with furniture for the classrooms and computer labs.

IIL Foundation found that students’ exposure to activities such as school assemblies and cultural functions was deeply affected due to the unavailability of shade in the common area. During the soaring temperatures in the summer season or drenching rains, students were unable to attend morning assembly sessions and participate in cultural functions as there was no covered place. However, IIL Foundation resolved this problem and built a covered structure in the common area of the school to encourage the participation of students in extracurricular activities along with studies.

In the meeting of the School Development and Management Committee Rajkiya Uchh Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Jodia Mev, the principal, Mr. Hemender Singh informed that all the members, villagers, and Sarpunch ji are really obliged to the management of IIL foundation, the CSR wing of Insecticides (India) Limited (IIL) for adding a big smile on the face of students by providing all the basic needs and greenery in the school. With these facilities, the school is also selected as Board Examination Centre this year in Tijara Tehsil. Dr Mukesh Kumar, Vice President, IIL of the company informed that after providing basic amenities, computer lab, furniture, and 3 staff to the school by IIL Foundation, the number and daily attendance of students, especially girls has also increased a lot.

Besides providing infrastructural aid at Jodiamev, the IIL Foundation has also built separate toilet blocks for boys and girls at Rajkiya Uchhmadhyamik Vidhyalaya, Tapukhera.