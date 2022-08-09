IILM University signs MoU with IBM…

Greater Noida, August 2022: IILM University, Greater Noida, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IBM Innovation Centre for Education in August , 2022. The MoU was signed by Vice-Chancellor, IILM University, Dr. Taruna Gautam and Program Director, IBM Innovation Centre for Education, Mr. Vithal Madyalkar. Among those who attended the formal signing ceremony included Mr. R. Hari, IBM leader for Business Development & Academia relationships, Dr. Raveendranath Nayak, Director-IILM Graduate School of Management and Dr. Shilpy Agrawal, Head of Computer Science and Engineering Department, IILM University, Greater Noida.

Commenting over the collaboration between the two knowledge hubs, Dr. Taruna Gautam, Vice-Chancellor IILM University, Greater Noida, IILM University, said, “We are extremely excited about the new development as it aligns with our core aim to raise a race of competent professionals and make them future-ready. As part of the newly formed alliance, IBM would offer the university students much-needed applied IT knowledge, establishing a structured learning pathway. IBM’s Innovation Centre for Education Programs would impart students with information about the emerging technologies and in-demand industry domains like Cloud Computing and Virtualization, Data Sciences & Business Analytics, Graphics and Gaming Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Blockchain, Cyber Security and Forensics, IT Infrastructure management, and Internet of Things.”

The students will also get a chance to enhance their skills pertaining to information technology required for operating different business domains such as Telecom informatics, Banking, Financial services and Insurance informatics, e-commerce & Retail Informatics, and Healthcare Informatics.

IBM Innovation Centre for Education offers various unique, time-tested initiatives and skills developed by IBM Trained & Certified faculty & Technology Experts. The in-depth and applied courseware powered by IBM will be exclusively available to the students at IILM University. The new progression is in line with the NEP 2020 norms, promoting the project and lab-based learning combined with Instructor-led classroom training.

The program will help students gain not only a competitive edge over others during interviews, internships as well as national and International contests, but also IBM’s globally-recognized Digital Badge, in addition to the degree offered by the University.