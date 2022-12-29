IIM Bangalore launches Golden Jubilee logo

Director Rishikesha T Krishnan expresses delight and says the celebrations will bring an opportunity for all stakeholders to reconnect with the institute

29 December 2022, Bangalore: The logo to commemorate the Golden Jubilee of the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore was launched on Wednesday (December 28) by Professor Rishikesha T Krishnan, Director, IIMB.



Click here [https://youtu.be/dazypLmW360] to see the Golden Jubilee logo launch.

At the launch of the logo, Professor Rishikesha T Krishnan said, “I am delighted that we are unveiling the new logo today. I think this is a very important landmark as we proceed towards the Golden Jubilee celebrations. We have a very exciting calendar of events outlined for the next year, and this will give us an opportunity to both look back at what we have done in the past, as well as think carefully about what we will do in the future. We have benefited from the contributions of generations of students, faculty, staff, and a whole lot of other stakeholders, and I also hope this will give us an opportunity to reconnect with them during this year.

“On this occasion, my greetings to everyone who has been involved with the institute in some way or the other,” Professor Krishnan added. “Please do connect with us during the Golden Jubilee celebrations. We would like to celebrate the Golden Jubilee with all of us together.”

Professor Abhoy Ojha, Chairperson, IIMB Golden Jubilee Committee, and members of the committee, including the Deans, faculty members, IIMB Alumni Association President, Student Affairs Council President and members of the staff were present at the launch, this afternoon.

The celebrations will start with the commencement of the academic year in 2023 with a host of events including global theme-based research seminars, conferences, workshops, alumni-led activities, student-driven fests and more.