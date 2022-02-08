IIM Calcutta’s Advanced Programme in Digital Business Leadership to create Strategic Business Leaders of the Digital Age

Hyderabad, February 2022: TalentSprint, a global edtech company and a market leader in transformational deeptech programmes, today announced an Advanced Programme in Digital Business Leadership (APDBL), offered by IIM Calcutta, an Institute of National Importance and ranked #3 Management Business School in Asia. This futuristic programme aims to help experienced leaders steer the waves of the digital revolution and succeed in a highly disruptive business environment.

As traditional boundaries around industries continue to crumble and as conventional value propositions offered by firms continue to rapidly become irrelevant, leaders are forced to rethink and craft strategies for competitive advantage and sustainable business growth in a digital-first ecosystem. Leading observers agree that the future belongs to companies that put technology at the center of their outlook, capabilities, and leadership mandate.

The Digital Business Leadership programme by IIM Calcutta has been designed as an executive friendly, high-impact programme that enables business leaders to understand how new age digital technologies and business models are transforming functions, activities, structures, and strategies across industries. The unique design of the programme, organized across four modules, is well-positioned to arm the participants with a powerful framework for digital leadership in their respective competitive arenas.

According to Professor Manish Thakur, Dean of New Initiatives and External Relations, IIM Calcutta, "The unprecedented growth of the digital economy has unlocked multiple opportunities for those who are willing to transform and forge ahead. As digital disruption continues to reshape businesses, this program will equip current and aspiring business leaders to think strategically and successfully navigate the ongoing wave of digital evolution. We are excited about our association with TalentSprint to introduce this programme, which aims to develop leaders who can champion digital mindsets and digital structures in their organizations." Dr. Santanu Paul, CEO and MD of TalentSprint, said, "This leadership programme expands our relationship with IIM Calcutta and addresses the critical industry problem of nurturing and building digital business leaders of tomorrow. It aims to create future-ready leaders who will adapt to the digital ecosystem and go on to helm successful businesses. With its highly distinctive and immersive pedagogy that includes thoughtfully curated curriculum, capstone projects, campus immersions and industry connections, we are confident that the programme will help new age leaders build a digital mindset and drive organizational growth."

The 12-month intensive programme has been tailored for digital enthusiasts who are aspiring to grow into Chief Digital Officers and Digital CXOs. The classes, to be delivered in a hybrid format, are scheduled to start in April 2022. To apply for selection into the programme, applicants can visit the website iimcal.talentsprint.com/dbl