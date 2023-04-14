IIM Kashipur Completes 100% Placements With a 28% Increase In The Highest CTC

Kashipur, April 2023: IIM Kashipur concluded its Final Placement Season for the MBA and MBA (Analytics) batch of 2021-23 on January 10th, 2023 making it the fastest placement season to ever close off with the highest package of Rs 37 LPA. The average CTC of the batch 2021-23 stands at 18.11 LPA with a YOY growth of 19%. The median CTC is 17.2 LPA with a YOY growth of 16%. The highest CTC stands at 37 LPA with 28% growth over the previous year.

The top 10% of the batch bagged an average CTC of 28.5 LPA, for the top 20% average CTC was 25.9 LPA, and for the top 30%, the average CTC was 24.5 LPA with a successful YOY growth of 21%, 20%, and 22% respectively.

This accomplishment was followed by another milestone wherein IIM Kashipur went through an independent audit for both summer and final placement reports as per IPRS standards. IIM Kashipur is one of the few IIMs following IPRS to prepare and report placement data.

Prof. Utkarsh, Chairperson, Placements and Corporate Relations, IIM Kashipur said, “IIM Kashipur is determined to develop strong corporate relations and placement opportunities for the students. This year, we saw active participation by 120+ organizations extending a total of 320+ offers to the MBA and MBA (Analytics) batch of 2021-23. I would like to extend my warm gratitude to all the corporate organizations and recruiting partners for shaping this success story and anticipate fruitful synergies in the coming times.”

The recruitment drive witnessed several new organizations joining the list of esteemed recruiters such as HashiCorp, EXL Analytics, Royal Bank of Scotland, Nomura, and MTR Group, with a coterie of recruiters. The IT and BFSI sector was the major recruiters. In total, 200+ organizations participated in the summer and final placements, and 50+ new organizations were recruited from IIM Kashipur this year.

In line with the final placements, IIM Kashipur observed a similar trend in the summer recruitment drive for the batch of 2022-24. The Summer Placement Season for batch 2022-24 also concluded on March 28th, 2023. They have witnessed the empanelment of new recruiters like GSK, Maersk, Tiger Analytics, TATA Capital, HSBC, IOCL, etc. this season along with long-term recruiting partners such as ICICI Bank, Shree Malani Foams, OfBusiness, PUMA, Reserve Bank of India and many more assisting us in the successful completion of the summer drive.

Students at IIM Kashipur actively enhanced their corporate presence with amazing wins in various corporate and B School competitions, by bagging 1 National Winner award, 8 National Finalists, and 4 National Semi-Finalists positions.