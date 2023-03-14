IIM Kashipur concludes the Experiential Learning program for the academic year 2022-23

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kashipur has concluded the Experiential Learning (EL) program for the academic year 2022-23. The program aimed to serve local communities and tackle developmental challenges within the state of Uttarakhand. The program was structured such that students worked in teams with regional organizations and businesses to solve social and economic issues. This ensured value addition to both sides where students got hands-on learning experience of real-life business problems while communities benefitted from management expertise that the students brought in.

The MBA batch of 2021-23 was engaged with 55 organizations over 64 intriguing projects. The agenda was segregated into three different thematic verticals, namely Environmentally Sustainable Business Practices (ESBP), Unlocking Rural Potential (URP), and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME). The final work of students was presented to Experiential Learning faculty coordinators and client organisations where evaluation was done jointly.In-person field visits this academic year were crucial in yielding fruitful results. The initiative involved over 200 days of exposure to rural India where students worked on projects related to water supply crisis, business problems in mountainous terrain and biodiversity conservation et cetera. Most of the organisations have expressed their satisfaction and gratitude towards students and their work. They have exhibited renewed enthusiasm to further continue their relationship with Experiential Learning, IIM Kashipur.

The program was formally concluded with a ceremony in the presence of the Director and Dean Administration of IIM Kashipur, Experiential Learning Chairperson, MBA Chairperson along with concerned faculties. Here, the best project awards were handed out to teams who did outstanding work under the three verticals. Best projects were associated with organisations like ICICI Foundation, Room to Read, Mount Valley Development Association (MVDA), Lohaar Engineering Works and Banjosh Enterprises. The institute looks forward to incorporating the learnings from this year going ahead. The entire Experiential Learning team is constantly striving to improve the initiative and enhance the experience to all the stakeholders.