IIM Kashipur observes International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women through candle march

Kashipur, Uttarakhand, 26th November 2022: The Indian Institute of Management Kashipur observed International Day for the Elimination of Violence against women in the college premises. This campaign led by the UN general secretary and UN Women strives to end and stop violence against women and girls around the globe by raising awareness, promoting advocacy and providing platforms to entertain discussions of this issue and finding possible solutions.



IIM Kashipur has taken this small step to create awareness among students for the prevention of violations against women. It also took this opportunity to honour the memories of Shraddha Walkar, a woman who was a victim of violence andto commemorate women all around the world who have experienced similar acts of violence.

All the students of IIM Kashipur came forward for the cause and took part in the candle march along with the Faculty, Staff and Academic Associates.The huge participation made the event a success and showcased the commitment to combat such violence.