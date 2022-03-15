IIM Kashipur’s Annual Flagship Event Agnitraya 8.0 – Concludes

The Annual flagship event of IIM Kashipur Agnitraya 8.0 has come to an exuberating end after a beautiful display of talent, excitement, joy, competitions, and camaraderie of 72 hours on March 13th, 2022. The fest was organized by the students of IIM Kashipur in a hybrid mode consisting of both online and offline events, with the theme, ‘Beyond Infinity.

𝐀𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐲𝐚 𝟖.𝟎 officially began with a splash with Prof. Vaibhav Bhamoriya, Prof. Ashish Kumar, Prof. Mridual Maheshwari, Mr. Nitesh Pant, and Dr. Ramasubramaniam officiating the ceremony. The first day of the event featured our talented students performing on a singing and dancing platform, and the pool table rolled up with some amazing tricks and shots in the competition hosted by the Sports Committee at IIM Kashipur.

The second day of the event was a wonderful blend of extremely furious sporting battles like cricket and basketball and a late day laughing spur. As the day concluded, we were all filled with laughter and applause thanks to Rahul Dua’s amazing act in the star night.

Finally, the third day of the event saw a fantastic play on the volleyball court, with women’s teams clashing in throwball games and men’s teams smashing some rallies in a volleyball match. The fest was wrapped up with all of us showing off our dance moves at the DJ night by DJ Kumanshi and DJ Prabhat who deserve recognition for bringing Agnitraya to a beautiful musical end.

Many events like debate, quiz, case competition, singing, dance, musical band and acting competitions were also organised by multiple student bodies as part of the flagship event. With the help of all the student bodies, the student council, all of the associated stakeholders, as well as all of the attendees and sponsors, our Annual Fest Agnitraya 8.0 was a successful one