IIM Kozhikode launches new HR Management course powered by upGrad

New Delhi, 29th June 2021: upGrad, South Asia’s largest higher edtech, further strengthens its alliance with IIM Kozhikode to make quality online education mainstream in the country. Making a brand-new entry, the partnership announces the entry of the Professional Certificate Programme in HR Management and Analytics – a game-changing course for individuals who want to build a meaningful career in the HR domain. This marks the second addition after the launch of Professional Certification in Data Science for Business Decision Making in March, this year.

A recent LinkedIn’s ‘Jobs on the rise in 2021 India report suggests that Human Resource roles have come forth as one of the most pertinent job trends that have emerged in India as a result of the pandemic.

Stretched over a period of 5-months, this course is developed and taught by experienced faculty at IIMK and will enhance one’s knowledge around key concepts of HR and application of quantitative analysis to understand trends and outcomes of Human Resource data. The course also offers a mix of synchronous and asynchronous techniques to make learning easier for working professionals with a total of ~120 hours of learning content and promotes case study-based teaching approach. With a minimum of Bachelor’s Degree along with a 2-years of work-ex or Master’s Degree, any learner/professional can enroll for the course.

Commenting on the launch of the new course, Phalgun Kompalli, Co-founder, upGrad, said, “We are building a concrete course portfolio to deliver quality online learning at our learners’ doorsteps and our partnership with IIM Kozhikode for another course, bears the testimony. This shall further help us move in the right direction to make India the land of skilled professionals. We also look at closing 50+ university partnerships in the next 24 months.”

Professor T. N. Krishnan, IIM Kozhikode further added, “The program would be helpful to develop perspectives, concepts, and skills for better appreciation of the HR domain and the use of analytics in decision making. Presented in a capsule form, the course focuses on developing applied knowledge and uses tools and frameworks to augment the existing capabilities of both experienced HR professionals as also those who would be relatively new to the field. The program is structured to reflect the rigour of the IIM system and would demand sufficient preparation and engagement of the participants for successful completion.”

Professor Prantika Ray, IIM Kozhikode further emphasised on the rigour and pertinence of the course and said, “The Professional Certificate programme in HR Management and Analytics course would help practitioners view human resources in a new avatar. This course will help learners understand the link between business strategy and human resources through the lenses of analytics. The programme has been diligently crafted to meet the talent needs of the organizations in these changing times towards a sustainable future.”

Prof. Kapil Verma, IIM Kozhikode highlighted the significance of the course towards enhancing employee experiences, and stated, “The HR Management and Analytics program examines all the stages of an employee’s journey, right from workforce planning and talent acquisition to employee engagement, wellness and talent retention. It provides an in-depth conceptual understanding of these stages, and more importantly, helps the participants comprehend how analytics can be used to lead and manage employees more efficiently thereby creating more meaningful workplaces.”

Additionally, upGrad has recently listed two new IIT Delhi’s Weekend Live programs: a) Executive Management Programme in Strategic Innovation, Digital Marketing, and Business Analytics, and b) Advanced Certificate Programme in Machine Learning, for working professionals with upGrad being the service provider. The new additions also includes IIT Delhi’s Certificate Programme in Operations Management and Analytics which unlike the weekend format, is a 6 months long program that is designed to help learners with business optimisation techniques. This comes within just two months of the arrival of IIT Delhi’s Certificate Programme in Finance for Non-Finance Executives.

