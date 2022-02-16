IIM Lucknow invites applications for the 7th cohort of the Executive Program in Data Driven Product Management (DDPM)

x

New Delhi, 16th February 2022: The Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, one of the prestigious management institutes based in India announces the seventh cohort of the Executive program in Data-Driven Product Management. Developed in association with WileyNXT, an online executive education program partner, this Executive program is designed to prepare well-rounded Product Managers equipped with a thorough understanding of Data Analytics and Design Thinking.

According to a survey by Splunk, organizations that have placed a strategic emphasis on data have added more revenue to their top line and more profit to their bottom line. A survey by Tableau Software and YouGov demonstrates that 83% percent of data-driven companies in India have gained critical business advantages during the pandemic, thus proving how data-driven companies are more resilient and confident as compared to non-data-driven companies. This endorses the rising need for product managers skilled in gleaning insights from the data and creating innovative products. The ‘Executive program in Data-Driven Product Management’ aims to equip interested professionals and learners with the applications and methodologies of data-driven decision-making and the competency to successfully build and manage the end-to-end product lifecycle.

Dr. Rajeev Kumra, Professor, Marketing, Ex-Dean, IIM Lucknow, Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow said, “We are extremely happy to begin our 7th cohort of the Data-Driven Product Management program. Data-driven product management has a significant relevance across industries and sectors. India has been facing a shortage of quality talent in this domain for a long time now. This program offers a quality curriculum aligned with the industry requirements and will help train the best talent in the market. We are thankful to WileyNXT for its quality services and support which will help our learners earn their degrees, develop their skills, and advance their careers.” x Mr. Ritesh Kumar, Country Lead, Wiley India said, “WileyNXT, a successful innovation built on the bedrock of trust, credibility, and legacy of a 200-year-old brand, has been helping knowledge seekers get the skills and credentials they need to take their careers further. We give universities of various sizes the insight and support to navigate an increasingly complex market and reach the learners who need them. By doing this, we’re helping shape what education looks like tomorrow”. “Our long-term association with IIM Lucknow is guided by the same vision and continuing on our mission, we are excited to help learners and students of the 7th cohort of DDPM in getting trained and ready to become the workforce of the future.”

IIM Lucknow’s Data-Driven Product Management has emerged as one of the popular courses amongst professionals and learners. The program has so far run six cohorts and has trained over 500+ Product Managers.

The seventh batch of the Executive program in Data-Driven Product Management is ready to commence towards the end of February. Early-stage professionals with at least one year of experience and 50% aggregate marks in graduation can apply. On successful completion of the program, participants will receive a certificate from IIM-Lucknow.

