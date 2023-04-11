IIM Rohtak celebrates its 12th Convocation 2023

Rohtak, Haryana,10thApril 2023: Indian Institute of Management Rohtak hosted its 12th Convocation on 8th April 2023. Hon’ble Justice Surya Kant, Judge, Supreme Court of India, was the Chief Guest for the ceremony and Hon’ble Justice Avneesh Jhingan was the Guest of Honour. It was a great honour for the institute to have the gracious presence of such visionaries at this occasion. IIM Rohtak is producing graduates with superior work-ethic, high commitment, and positive attitude. 236 students from the 12th batch of MBA Programme, 1 student from the PhD Programme, and 37 students from BBA Programme graduated on this day.

The convocation ceremony also featured the recognition of the best performing students of the passing batch. The Gold Medal for Scholastic Performance was awarded to Ms Deeksha Gabra whereas Mr. Akshat Shukla was awarded Gold Medal for being all-rounder for the year. Silver and Bronze medals for Scholastic Performance was awarded to Ms. Megha Aggarwal and Mr. Mridul Gupta respectively.

Director IIM Rohtak Prof. Dheeraj Sharma in his report said that IIM Rohtak completed the final placement process for the graduating batch with 100% success again. The average salary for this year 16% higher than previous year and the highest salary increased to 36 LPA. He further added that IIM Rohtak is the largest IIM in terms of student strength with nearly 1700 students in various long duration programmes. It is a matter of pride for us that our faculty and research scholars continue to remain ahead in research output with a large number of papers being published in A/A* international journals this year. He further added that it was a remarkable year for IIM Rohtak as the institute received AMBA accreditation that placed us among the top 2% of Business Schools globally.

While congratulating the graduating students and IIM Rohtak community, Hon’ble Chief Guest, Hon’ble Justice Surya Kant motivated the fresh graduates to apply their management skills for the betterment of the organization they work with. He said, “You should outline the set of commitments to yourself that are grounded on your innermost thoughts that are important to you, what you want out of life, and how you would conduct yourself to uphold your self-respect. If you use this personal compass to continuously guide your choices in life, you will not fall into the trap of mechanically pursuing the path that is conventional and obvious. Indeed, you will definitely create your own course based on your deepest values and preferences.” He applauded the visionary leadership of Director IIM Rohtak for his phenomenal efforts to ensure that IIM Rohtak continues to break new grounds. The institute has become a torch bearer in management education in India and has truly epitomised what it means to be a diverse campus. He added that IIM Rohtak’s record percentage of nearly 70% of female students in the MBA programme is a remarkable achievement for any institution globally.

The Chairman Shri Jai Shroff, IIM Rohtak congratulated the graduating students and their families for their success. He encouraged the students to work hard and make contributions to their families, nation, and society at large. He promises that the Gurugram campus of IIM Rohtak will be developed as the state of art campus in near future. He also promised that IIM Rohtak will make a global footprint in the next few years.

Hon’ble Justice Avneesh Jhingan said that the graduating students should learn to strike a balance between their own ambitions and expectations of the world. In today’s world, students should bear the additional responsibility of maintaining a balance while taking decisions based on western influences and also keeping in mind the diverse and sustaining culture of our country. He further added, “Our society is driven by emotions. The significant investments by parents for their children is made without any conditions or expectation in return. Hence, students must remember that this integral aspect of parenting is the foundation of our Indian society.” He lauded the management of IIM Rohtak for its untiring efforts to improve business administration education and highlighted the young institute’s already stellar contribution in this field. He congratulated the Director of the institute for in introducing several different programmes in recent years, making the high-quality management education available to the larger student community.

The speakers reiterated the pioneering role of IIM Rohtak introducing novel courses. IIM Rohtak is the first IIM in the country to offer an integrated program in law and business, the Five-Year Integrated Programme in Law (IPL – BBA + LLB); the first IIM to have PG Diploma in Sports Management; and first IIM to have Integrated Programme in Management (BBA+MBA) program. IIM Rohtak does research and consulting projects for the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Tourism, NDRF, among others every year. The institute is also doing training programmes in, Data Analytics, Strategic Digital Transformations, Leadership Skills, etc. for government officers, public institutions, and non-government corporations.