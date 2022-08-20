IIM Shillong Alumni To Recall Their Academic Era

20th August 2022, Shillong The annual alumni reunion of the Indian Institute of Management, Shillong, (IIM-S), Melange 2022, will be held at the institute’s Nongthymmai and Umsawli Campus from Saturday 20th August to Sunday 21st August 2022.

Melange 2022’ will feature a host of ice-breaking campus events (like Mock Kopda, God Sellers, Hark Back) and other interactive sessions based on different career verticals to facilitate conversations between the alumni and current students.

The Melange 2022 is being conducted in the wake of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong’s belief in being connected with its students even after they graduate. While the institute has been conducting annual reunions for the alumni of its flagship MBA program, this time IIM Shillong will conduct the same for the students who graduated from it’s Post Graduate Program as well as the Post Graduate Program for Executives.

IIM Shillong values its alumni greatly and is aware of the significance of this association. Based on the interest among the alumni, the institute will make ongoing efforts to promote this channel for partnership and association.