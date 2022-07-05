IIM Shillong Celebrated its 14 Years of Academic Excellence

Shillong, 05th July 2022. Indian Institute of Management, Shillong celebrating its 14 years of academic excellence on July 04, 2022, recognizing the outstanding contributions of its staff, students, and the entire IIM, Shillong community.

It was their 15th batch while the foundation stone for the institute was laid on 1st December 2007 and the admittance of the first batch of students for the Post-Graduate Programme was formally inaugurated on 4 July 2008 with 63 students enrolled for its flagship PGP Program. This year 309 students could make it into the PGP program that is the highest of all-time. Today IIM Shillong is backed up by a strong base of 2500+ alumni working in reputed business organizations.

IIM Shillong with the vision to become an internationally recognized management Institute with a global outlook grounded in Indian values has also created a benchmark for other management institutions in the country by allowing to meet peers from diverse fields, passions, and aspirations to connect, inspire and build on each other’s strengths IIM Shillong.

Having been privileged, in associating with Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, as “Kalam Sir” for IIM Shillong, the institute shall continue to work on his ideology and his teachings. IIM Shillong is privileged to host Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Centre for Policy Research and Analysis which is envisioned as a proactive embodiment of the philosophy of Late Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, of leveraging knowledge, technology, and humanism in achieving sustainable development while also ensuring the goals of just and equitable social order.

During these 14 years, students of IIM Shillong could bring laurels to the institute through its achievements in major corporate competitions viz: with National Winners of Loreal Brandstorm, Wipro-Earthian, Tata Steel-a-thon, CFA Ethics Challenge, and other achievements like PwC Challenge, Google Case Challenge, Titan Elevate, and recipient of consecutive Aditya Birla Scholarships, etc.

Prof. D.P. Goyal, Director, IIM Shillong said, “The Institute’s growth over the years has been aided by a distinctive component known as its commitment to the institution as well as its members’ faith in one another and their ability to work well together. It’s true what they say—wherever you go in life, it doesn’t really matter, what matters most is who you are with. We are a family at IIM Shillong and we are all here.”

The students at IIM Shillong get high-quality training, a challenging course curriculum, exposure opportunities, and summer internships that equip them with the knowledge and confidence to handle the demands of the corporate world.