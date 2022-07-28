IIM Shillong pays homage to Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam on his death anniversary, holds Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Memorial Lecture series

28th July 2022, Shillong: Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Centre for Policy Research and Analysis of IIM Shillong organised the 2022 edition of the Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam annual lecture series to commemorate the 7th death anniversary of the late former president, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam.

Former chairman of ISRO Mr. AS Kiran Kumar and Dr. SP Aggarwal, Director, North Eastern Space Application Centre were virtually present to pay homage to Dr. Kalam.

Mr. AS Kiran Kumar, Scientist and former chairman of ISRO during his lecture on the topic ‘ISRO’s Space Journey: A Saga of Innovation and Delivery’ said, “Dr. Kalam worked and contributed to the development of the Indian Space Research Organisation. He believed in the capability of science & technology to address the specific problems the country faces. He took up a drive to visit a range of places to meet and inspire almost one crore students across the country. During his interaction with the students, he used to share about his work and the ways India needs to grapple with the problems.”

Mr. Kumar further shared that Dr. Kalam had always wanted and encouraged individuals to be self-reliant. He said, “Dr. Kalam outlined his vision and listed the various in which India needed to develop core competencies, including agriculture and food processing; education and healthcare; ICT; infrastructure; dependable and high-quality electricity; surface transportation for the entire nation; and self-reliance in key technologies. Also, he shared how science and technology allowed us to explore the solar happenings we could also discover the Sputnik Orbit path with Science.”

While concluding his speech Mr. Kumar said, “Mindful and innovative use of accessible technologies to address social problems is needed.”

Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam had always believed in the value of knowledge, critical thinking, and, most importantly, self-belief. The Missile Man of India exemplified India’s greatest qualities by blending various cultures, disciplines, and people to create a life story that motivated 1.4 billion Indians.