IIM Udaipur becomes the first IIM to launch a Summer Program in Management

February 21st, 2023; Udaipur: Indian Institute of Management Udaipur has launched a unique Summer Program in Management primarily designed for MBA aspirants. This program is for students who want to experience student life at an IIM as a build-up to applying for an MBA program and those interested in a one-time experience. This ten-day summer program is the first ever offered by any IIM. The program will be held at IIM Udaipur campus from May 02, 2023, to May 12, 2023.

The program will cover the essential aspects of management studies, focusing on Business Environment, Innovation & Entrepreneurship, Digital Transformation, and Business Communication. The participants will get exposure to the Case Method of teaching and earn an IIM Udaipur – Summer Program in Management – Certificate of Participation on completing the program.

The program provides a unique opportunity to learn from the distinguished faculty of IIM Udaipur, visiting industry experts and their peers from the entire country in a dynamic, supportive, and thriving academic environment. Participants will get an opportunity to network with faculty and MBA students of IIM Udaipur.

Students above 18 who are either graduates or completed the first year of graduation can apply for this Summer Program. On can visit the official website of IIM Udaipur (https://www.iimu.ac.in/) to learn more and to apply for the program. Interested students can apply for the program from February 21, 2023, till April 21, 2023.

“The Summer Program in Management at IIM Udaipur showcases what goes on inside an IIM. The rigour, networking, and fun are integral to management education, and participants of this unique Program will have first-hand experience of the life @IIM. The teaching methods of our accomplished faculty and the knowledge-driven culture of IIM Udaipur will add great value to the learning of the participants of this program.”- Prof. Ashok Banerjee, Director – IIM Udaipur.

“IIM Udaipur is offering the first ever Pre-MBA Summer Program in Management by an IIM, which is specifically designed for those students who aspire to study MBA in the future. This program provides a unique opportunity to experience campus life, study and learn at a prestigious IIM. Students will get the opportunity to network with faculty, MBA students and fellow participants from throughout the country, and explore the historic city of Udaipur.”- Prof. Rajesh Agrawal, Chairperson, Summer Program in Management