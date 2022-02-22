IIM Udaipur Incubation Center funds Alumni’s D2C Startup- CURRYiT

February 22, 2022, Udaipur: Indian Institute of Management Udaipur announced revolutionary alumni-startup funding under its Incubation Center. CURRYiT is one of the start-ups to be backed by IIMUIC and also the one with both founders from IIMU (Richa Sharma (PGP12-14) and Nischal Kandula (PGP13-15). CURRYiT is India’s first fresh ready to cook curry pastes brand made with Ghee. Leading D2C investor RPSG Capital Ventures and a few other angel investors have also invested in CURRYiT.
As a part of the funding initiative, the institute and its incubation centre will extend its wide network (through alumni & industry relations) for business and continuous mentorship including from the esteemed professors, to the founding team. The company will be utilizing the funds towards expanding its product portfolio, enhancing operations, and growing its presence across more cities in India.
India’s D2C space has been seeing significant traction and investor interest, especially in the ready-to-cook segment. There is a growing demand for RTC where there’s no need to spend time chopping vegetables, especially in metro cities, where many working people don’t have time to cook the right food but would prefer a healthier home-cooked meal to outside food.
Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Kannan Soundararajan, CEO, Incubation Centre, IIM Udaipur, said, “It is indeed a moment of celebration and welcoming move by IIM Udaipur’s Incubation Center of funding a startup whose foundation was laid in the very grounds of IIM Udaipur by the co-founders. I congratulate the entire team of CURRYiT and wish them a fulfilling entrepreneurial journey.”
Sharing his views Prof. Janat Shah, Director, IIM Udaipur, said, “Alumni are a crucial pillar, and their accomplishment is vital for the institute’s journey. I want to express my heartiest congratulations to the entire team of CURRYiT and wish them all the very best in achieving new milestones in their entrepreneurial journey. I am also grateful to IIMU’s Incubation Center for their financial support to make your dream a reality.”
Explaining the startup, Ms. Richa Sharma and Mr. Nischal Kandula, Co-Founders, CURRYiT, said, “We believe that cooking is an emotion and something that is deeply rooted in our culture. But many times we don’t have the time, ingredients or knowledge to make that perfect dish at home. At CURRYiT, we are on a mission to make cooking delicious, quick, hassle free for everyone. We handcraft every paste using signature ingredients and traditional recipes, so that you can make delectable dishes in just 3 east steps without any stress. CURRYiT hai, Possible Hai. We are extremely humbled to have our alma-mater with us and look forward to leveraging its valuable network, as we build India’s next favorite food brand.”