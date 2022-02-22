IIM Udaipur Incubation Center funds Alumni’s D2C Startup- CURRYiT

February 22, 2022, Udaipur: Indian Institute of Management Udaipur announced revolutionary alumni-startup funding under its Incubation Center. CURRYiT is one of the start-ups to be backed by IIMUIC and also the one with both founders from IIMU (Richa Sharma (PGP12-14) and Nischal Kandula (PGP13-15). CURRYiT is India’s first fresh ready to cook curry pastes brand made with Ghee. Leading D2C investor RPSG Capital Ventures and a few other angel investors have also invested in CURRYiT.

As a part of the funding initiative, the institute and its incubation centre will extend its wide network (through alumni & industry relations) for business and continuous mentorship including from the esteemed professors, to the founding team. The company will be utilizing the funds towards expanding its product portfolio, enhancing operations, and growing its presence across more cities in India.

India’s D2C space has been seeing significant traction and investor interest, especially in the ready-to-cook segment. There is a growing demand for RTC where there’s no need to spend time chopping vegetables, especially in metro cities, where many working people don’t have time to cook the right food but would prefer a healthier home-cooked meal to outside food.