IIM Udaipur invites applications for the 2021-22 intake of its PG Diploma in Business Administration for Working Executives

Udaipur: Indian Institute of Management Udaipur has opened admission for the second edition of its 20-month Post Graduate Diploma in Business Administration for Working Executives (PGDBAWE) Program for working professionals.

IIMU allows full/part fee sponsorship of the candidates by their current employers, as well as enrollment of working professionals directly with their financial arrangement. Company permission is though needed to attend the weekend classes in the latter case.

Prof Janat Shah, Director, IIM Udaipur said, “The Post Graduate Diploma in Business Administration for Working Executives is structured around career-advancement, leadership and strategy, and provides a well-rounded exposure to business management. The highlight of this weekend’s program is that the executives can upskill and live a campus-learning experience without a career break.”

This weekend, on-campus courses allow employees working in nearby areas of Rajasthan, Gujarat, and MP to complete the weekday work obligations and conveniently travel down for classes held on Saturdays & Sundays alone.

The Program builds strong fundamentals in areas such as finance, marketing, people management, strategy, communication, economics, and operations management. It also builds leadership skills and serves both career enhancement as well as continued relevance by its unique focus on new-age business paradigms of digital technologies, analytics, design thinking, etc. The course commences in July 2021 and will end in March 2022. IIM Udaipur will accord Alumni Status to all participants who complete the course.

Eligibility

Graduate in any discipline

Minimum three years of full-time post-qualification experience as of June 30, 2021

Valid GMAT score, or valid GRE score, or CAT scores of tests taken in 2018 or later. Alternatively, applicants can appear in IIMU’s Qualifying Exam that will be held on April 04, 2021.

Should be currently employed and have employer’s prior approval to enroll in the program

For more information, visit:

https://www.iimu.ac.in/post-graduate-diploma-for-working-executives-iim-udaipur or call +91-294-2477208 (admissions office)