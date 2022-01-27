IIM Udaipur records 100% placements for its One-Year Full-Time MBA Program in Digital Enterprise Management Batch 2021-22

Indian Institute of Management Udaipur concluded Campus Recruitment Program 2021-2022 for its One-Year Full-Time MBA in Digital Enterprise Managementbatch with 100% placement record for the second consecutive year. The Program was started in 2020 and is India’s only One-Year Full Time MBA in Digital Domain, and as such is a unique offering in the new digital worldof business. A total of 128 roles were floated to the students and a total of 47 companies participated in the placement season. The Institute shared Topline findings. IIM Udaipur is only the 4th IIM that is part of IPRS and will be sharing externally audited placement report after completion of the audit.

x

The premier B-school announced that the size of this year’s batch was significantly increased over the inaugural batch last year. It consists of 26 students with 3-5 years of work experience, and 11 students with 5+ years of work experience. The average work experience of the cohort is 55 months. The minimum work experience mandatory for doing the course is 3 years.

On this achievement, Prof. Janat Shah, Director, IIM Udaipur, said, “I congratulate the graduating One-Year MBA Batch in Digital Enterprise Management(DEM)for being 100% placed with sought-after roles. The increase in the batch size and the outstanding response by recruiters shows the shift in business paradigms and the rapidly-growing importance of digital learningin the management ecosystem We are happy to see our initiatives in setting up a Centre of Excellence in Digital Enterprise and the 1 year full time MBA have been so well received.”

The students bagged some of the most sought-after roles in highly relevant domains like Digital Strategy, Digital Transformation, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Digital Experience, and Cloud.

x

Majors Tech companiessuch asAccenture Technology, Cognizant, EXL, Innover Digital, Conga, and other companies in the IT Services and IT consulting domain offered sector specific roles. TransWorld Group of Companies offered international roles in Digital Marketing, Analytics, and Corporate Strategy roles.

Companies including Accenture Strategy, IBM, Cognizant, Thoucentric, TheMathCompany, and Lumiq offered both Technology and Management consulting roles. Retail and ecommerce companies like Reliance Digital and Flipkart, and enterprise analytics companies like LatentView Analytics offered analytics roles. Companies including Publicis Sapient, Digite, Accolite Digital, and Decimal Technologies offered product roles. IT Services and IT consulting majors including Thoughtworks, Mphasis, Infosys Consulting also participated in the recruitment drive

Increase in Package:

x