IIM Udaipur Sees an Average Stipend Increases 28.78% in the Summer Placements of MBA Batch of 2022-24

January 10, 2023, Udaipur: IIM Udaipur completed the Summer Placement process for the Batch of 2022-24. With the most diverse batch in its history, 319 eligible candidates sought placements through the Institute.

Reaching greater heights, the Institute’s 12th batch received offers from more than 80 firms, with 41 recruiters partnering with the Institute for the first time. Some prominent firms to join the recruiters’ list for Summer Placements are Goldman Sachs, Bain and Co., Accenture Strategy, JP Morgan Chase & Co., State Street, Cisco, Wells Fargo, PwC, Everest Group, Lubrizol, Amazon, American Express, Pidilite, General Electric, Aditya Birla Capital Limited, Accenture Technology, Bajaj Auto, Yes Bank, Asian Paints, and Puma.

IIM Udaipur is one of the 4 IIMs that follow the Indian Placement Report Standards (IPRS) and will be sharing an externally audited placement report on its website. Meanwhile, it shared the topline results and has continued its growth trajectory – with the highest stipend for the batch reaching ₹4 lakhs offered in the Consulting sector. The top 10 percent secured an average stipend of ₹3.25 lakhs; the top 20 percent secured an average of ₹2.59 lakhs, and the top 50 percent received an average stipend of ₹1.96 lakhs.

The number of offers made in the Consulting sector saw a remarkable upswing, increasing by 108% compared to last year. Additionally, IIM Udaipur students bagged international internships this year. Several past recruiters including Accenture Strategy, Accenture Technology, Aditya Birla Capital, Amadeus, Amazon, Amul, Asian Paints Ltd., Baccarose, Bain and Co., Bajaj Auto, BNY Mellon, Capgemini, Cisco, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electric, Cummins, Elasticrun, FridayFictionFilms, Gartner, General Electric, Goldman Sachs, ICICI Bank, ICICI Lombard, Info Edge, Lubrizol, McCain, McKinsey Digital, MTR, Natwest, OfBusiness, Pidilite, Puma, RBI, Schindler India, Secure Meters, TAFE Limited, Terumo, Tiger Analytics, Titan, Transworld, UNext Learning, Yes Bank, and VIP Industries Ltd. also returned to the campus.

Summer Placement profiles offered to the students spanned across Analytics, Finance, HR, Operations, Product Management, Project Management, Sales & Marketing, and Strategy and Consulting, with the highest number of offers in Strategy and Consulting.

On this achievement, Prof. Ashok Banerjee, Director, IIM Udaipur, said, “Congratulations to the students of MBA 1st Year on securing 100% Summer Internships. We view these internships as integral part of the student learning and an important window of real-world corporate experience. My sincere thanks to both new and returning companies for their faith in the student talent at IIMU. The substantially increased benchmarks of stipends paid is indeed a reflection of it. I would like to compliment the Placements Team and Placecomm members for ensuring our corporate bonds grow the way they have.“

The Institute is the youngest B-school in Asia to be listed on the FT Global MIM Rankings 2021. It is only the 4th IIM, along with IIMs Ahmedabad, Calcutta & Bangalore, to be on this prestigious Ranking for the 3rd year. The Institute has also maintained its listing in the QS 2021 Masters in Management (MIM) Rankings for the third consecutive year and is also the youngest B-School in the world to do so.