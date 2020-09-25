IIM Udaipur Signs Multiple MoUs with Digital Companies

Indian Institute of Management Udaipur signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Aparaa Digital Pvt Ltd. (RoundSqr), Zero CodeInnovationsPvt. Ltd.and Quinte Financial Services Pvt. Ltd.to expand focus area in AI, business process orchestration and Fintech, to enable joint research and industry projects for students.

The B-school has entered into this multi-collaboration with these startups to enable a platform for DIY projects that are based on real industry challenges. The students shall get an opportunity to solve these challenges using digital technologies under the supervision of industry experts.

On this association, Prof. Janat Shah, Director, IIM Udaipur said, “The learnings from the projects and interactions with these companies will help our students become industry-ready. The practical experience of working on industry-relevant projects at the intersection of the latest technologies and business management will make our students management-ready for the digital industry.”

“Deepening the ties between Industry and Academia always paves the way for high-quality research and more relevant graduates. We are delighted to collaborate with IIMUdaipur, one of the leading B-schools in India, to work on some real-life AI/ML projects. This partnership is in line with RoundSqr’s commitment to sharing its knowledge and experience with the Managers of tomorrow, in the field of data science,” said Mr Srinivas Atreya, Chief Data Scientist, Aparaa Digital Pvt Ltd. (RoundSqr).

Mr Bharath Kumar, CEO, Zero CodeInnovationsPvt. Ltd. said, “This collaboration is a step forward in serving the future of business in easing technology dependency.”

“The kind of management education that will now be required in the ‘new normal’ will determine the future of entrepreneurship and commerce. The institutions who are anticipating the needs of students and corporations and coming up with tailored responses are going to stand out. It is our pleasure to collaborate with IIM Udaipur and help make a difference,” said Mr Sriram Natarajan President, Quinte Financial Technologies Pvt Ltd.

As a part of the alliance, the companies will hold knowledge transfer workshops, organize special training and consultations on the program, and assist and mentor students throughout the tenure. IIM Udaipur shall also invite the said startups for the campus placement process in the final placement of the batch.

IIM Udaipur’s Centre for Digital Enterprise, launched India’s first one-year MBA program in Digital Enterprise Management, earlier in May 2020. CDE is engaged in formalizing collaborations with renowned organizations such as IBM, ITC Infotech, Deloitte, Accenture, Infoedge, Quikr, TCS etc.for IIMU, in the digital space. These engagements are for a better learning experience for the students and their development.