IIM Udaipur’s Cultural Fest- Audacity’21 ‘The Carnival Of Aravalis’ concludes

Udaipur: IIM Udaipur concluded its two-day long Annual Cultural Fest, Audacity ’21, on 13th and 14th March at IIMU Balicha Campus. The cultural extravaganza had a mix of both online and offline events, with the theme ‘The Carnival of Aravalis’.

This year, Audacity hosted live concerts by artists such as Benny Dayal, Mame Khan, Lost Stories, magic show by Karan Singh, standup comedy performance by Anirban Dasgupta and DJ night with DJ Vibhor. The B-school held over 30 events such as Treasure Hunt, Solo Singing, Antakshri, Royal Enfield event, Body

Zorbing and Bull Riding with one of the highlights being Mr. & Ms. Audacity.

Prof. Janat Shah, Director, IIM Udaipur, said, “IIM Udaipur’s culture enables students to explore their interests and passions and hone their leadership skills by taking integrity. The Audacity event reflects the diversity of talents our students have. This student-organized event makes an invaluable contribution to the quality of life at IIMU.”

This year, in spite of the constraints due to COVID, the fest was conducted successfully while following all the social distancing guidelines and keeping in mind the necessary precautions. The event was supported by various industry leaders such as Secure Meters, Royal Enfield, Safexpress, Ramee Royal Resorts & Spa Udaipur and many more.

Audacity is held every year and aims to provide an outlet for the students’ creative side and a platform to showcase their diverse talents.