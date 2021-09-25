IIMA – CAT Examination 2021

The following quick information may be useful for candidates appearing for CAT 2021examination:

• The extended CAT registration was closed on September 22, 2021 at 5:00pm.

• Approximately 2.31lakh candidates have registered successfully for CAT 2021.

• CAT 2021 will be conducted on November 28, 2021 (Sunday). The format of the test will remain same as last year, i.e. there will be three shifts of 2-hour examination comprising three sections: i) Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, ii) Quantitative Ability, and iii) Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning. Candidates will be given 40 minutes for each section, PWD candidates will get 13 minutes and 20 seconds extra for each section.

• Last year’s CAT format changes were necessitated due to Covid-19 pandemic. Since we are seeing the same pandemic issue this year, the CAT 2021 exam format and pattern will remain the same. However, considering that there could have been time pressure to complete the CAT exam last year on account of changes made, for CAT 2021 the CAT Committee is making an attempt in reducing the number of questions across all the three sections- QA, DILR and VARC.

• CAT 2021 is scheduled to be conducted at over 400 Test Centres, spread across 159 cities in India on 28 November 2021.

• Mock Test/Tutorials to understand the format of the test will be available on the CAT website from the last week of October 2021. Candidates are advised to work on the tutorials available on the CAT website well in advance.

• Registration Form Edit Window: A 3-days window from 10.00 am on 25 September,2021 to 5.00 pm on 27 September, 2021 will be available for candidates to edit the following fields in the application form (if required). Candidates are advised to check CAT website regularly for updates on Edit window as well as for other information.

 Photograph

 Signature

 Test City Preferences.

• COVID and Possible Disruptions: CAT 2021 process is to be conducted taking into account the COVID crisis. The information provided by the CAT website is contingent upon the decisions and directions issued from time to time by the Central & State governments, and IIMs. Candidates are advised to regularly check the CAT website for the latest information.