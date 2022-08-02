IIMA Invites Applications for e-PGD ABA, a 16-month programme in Applied Analytics for working professionals…

August 02, 2022: The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA), a global premier management Institute, is inviting applications for the fourth batch of its e-Post Graduate Diploma in Advanced Business Analytics (e-PGD ABA), which is a 16-month programme in Applied Analytics for working professionals.

Data analytics application in management practice and the growing need for data driven decision making has become an important aspect of every business today. This has resulted in an acute demand for skilled analytics professionals who can deliver state-of-the-art solutions to business problems. The e-PGD ABA programme is designed specifically to cater to this demand and is inviting applications from professionals who would like to learn Applied Analytics without taking a break from their work. Interested candidates can apply for admission to the programme from August 1, 2022. The application form can be downloaded from https://epgd-aba.iima.ac.in/round1/main.html.

Meant to accommodate the hectic schedules of working professionals, the programme offers a carefully balanced mix of online and on-campus experiential modules. The objective of the programme is to help candidates learn and internalize strong conceptual foundations of Applied Analytics through rigorous coursework, peer to peer learning and capstone projects.

Candidates who have a minimum of 2 years of relevant work experience (preferably in business analytics), hold a bachelor’s degree, have strong quantitative and analytical problem-solving skills and a valid test score in GMAT/GRE/CAT/GATE or the ePGD-ABA qualifying-cum-aptitude test can apply for the programme.

Professor Sachin Jayaswal, Chairperson, ePGD-ABA said, “With the first two batches of the programme, we have seen professionals transform their career paths, also transitioning into data analysis roles despite being from non-analytics backgrounds. Our programme looks at application of Analytics across functions including Marketing, HR, Finance, Operations and Public Policy and hence is apt for professionals from different areas. ePGD-ABA builds on IIMA’s legacy of exceptional academic rigor combined with focus on application to the real world.”

The programme offers a meticulously designed coursework that caters to the current market requirements and touches upon all functional domains of business management and public policy.The efficacy of the programme is ensured through faculty members who bring into the classroom, insights and knowledge that are based on cutting-edge research and consulting projects with industry partners. To add to this, the coursework is packed with guest sessions from industry experts and thought leaders from academia, which ensures that participants are industry-ready at the end of the programme.

The ePGD-ABA programme offers courses on tools and techniques for data visualization, modelling and analysis of data, machine learning algorithms, , and finally, the domain specific applications of data analytics across functions.