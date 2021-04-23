IIMA welcomes its 16th batch of the MBA-PGPX Programme virtually

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA), a premier global, management institute, announced the commencement of the 16th batch of the MBA-PGPX programme (AY:2021-22), a one-yearfull time residential Post Graduate Programme in Management for Executives. Professor Errol D’Souza, Director of IIMA, along with Professor Pradyumana Khokle, Dean – Programmes, Professor Viswanath Pingali, Chairperson, MBA-PGPX, and other faculty members welcomed the students at a virtual inauguration ceremony today.

The MBA- PGPX programme is designed to enable high performing professionals to accelerate their growth to leadership positions, as well as entrepreneurs to scale up and expand their business ventures. Since its commencement 16 years ago, the programme has contributed significantly to the leadership pool amongst corporates and successful businesses in the country and abroad. The programme also aims at upgrading and upskilling the future leaders, along with providing opportunities to the students in understanding the changing dynamics of the industry.

Welcoming the new class, Professor Viswanath Pingali, Chairperson, MBA-PGPX said, “The world is in need of visionaries and leaders, who understand the changing dynamics of the industry, and are equipped to harness these changes in leading their organisations successfully. The MBA-PGPX programme has been designed to accelerate the journey of experienced professionals towards becoming leaders who not only successfully run their business, but also prioritize holistic development and inclusive growth – one that involves sensitivity towards the environment and the society at large. Keeping in mind the current situation, we will be delivering this programme in a virtual format for now. I am confident that this batch too shall set new precedents and redefine success for others to emulate.”

A brief snapshot of the Class profile – MBA- PGPX 2021-2022

The MBA- PGPX Class of 2021- 22 comprises professionals from diverse backgrounds and work experience across sectors in domestic and international markets. They have been accepted into the programme on the basis of their exemplary credentials and track record.

Parameter Average GMAT score 701 GRE score 323 Total work Experience 8 years and 3 months International Work Experience 1 year 1 month No of students with international work experience of at least one year abroad 30 No of students with international work experience of at least three years abroad 14 Age as on March 31st 2021 31 years No of students 140 No of female students 34 Diversity of sectors Pharma, Retail, Shipping, Travel and Hospitality, Telecom, Academia, Manufacturing and Engineering, Consulting, IT, BFSI, Not-for-profit, Realty and Infrastructure, FMCG, Energy and Utilities, Defence, Aviation, Advertising, Entertainment and Others.

Launched in 2006, more than 1,500 students have graduated from the MBA-PGPX till date. The programme has seen a steady increase in aspiring students, which has, in turn, led to an increase in the intake of the students. The increased student intake has enhanced the classroom diversity in the class enabling better peer learning.