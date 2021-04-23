IIMA welcomes its 16th batch of the MBA-PGPX Programme virtually

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA), a premier global, management institute, announced the commencement of the 16th batch of the MBA-PGPX programme (AY:2021-22), a one-yearfull time residential Post Graduate Programme in Management for Executives. Professor Errol D’Souza, Director of IIMA, along with Professor Pradyumana Khokle, Dean – Programmes, Professor Viswanath Pingali, Chairperson, MBA-PGPX, and other faculty members welcomed the students at a virtual inauguration ceremony today.
The MBA- PGPX programme is designed to enable high performing professionals to accelerate their growth to leadership positions, as well as entrepreneurs to scale up and expand their business ventures. Since its commencement 16 years ago, the programme has contributed significantly to the leadership pool amongst corporates and successful businesses in the country and abroad. The programme also aims at upgrading and upskilling the future leaders, along with providing opportunities to the students in understanding the changing dynamics of the industry.
Welcoming the new class, Professor Viswanath Pingali, Chairperson, MBA-PGPX said, “The world is in need of visionaries and leaders, who understand the changing dynamics of the industry, and are equipped to harness these changes in leading their organisations successfully. The MBA-PGPX programme has been designed to accelerate the journey of experienced professionals towards becoming leaders who not only successfully run their business, but also prioritize holistic development and inclusive growth – one that involves sensitivity towards the environment and the society at large. Keeping in mind the current situation, we will be delivering this programme in a virtual format for now. I am confident that this batch too shall set new precedents and redefine success for others to emulate.”
A brief snapshot of the Class profile – MBA- PGPX 2021-2022
The MBA- PGPX Class of 2021- 22 comprises professionals from diverse backgrounds and work experience across sectors in domestic and international markets. They have been accepted into the programme on the basis of their exemplary credentials and track record.
|Parameter
|Average
|GMAT score
|701
|GRE score
|323
|Total work Experience
|8 years and 3 months
|International Work Experience
|1 year 1 month
|No of students with international work experience of at least one year abroad
|30
|No of students with international work experience of at least three years abroad
|14
|Age as on March 31st 2021
|31 years
|No of students
|140
|No of female students
|34
|Diversity of sectors
|Pharma, Retail, Shipping, Travel and Hospitality, Telecom, Academia, Manufacturing and Engineering, Consulting, IT, BFSI, Not-for-profit, Realty and Infrastructure, FMCG, Energy and Utilities, Defence, Aviation, Advertising, Entertainment and Others.
Launched in 2006, more than 1,500 students have graduated from the MBA-PGPX till date. The programme has seen a steady increase in aspiring students, which has, in turn, led to an increase in the intake of the students. The increased student intake has enhanced the classroom diversity in the class enabling better peer learning.
|Quotes from students of 2021-2022 batch of MBA-PGPX Programme
|
Ms. Vanya Mishra, a successful entrepreneur, keynote speaker and a student of 2021-2022 batch said: “Despite the challenging times of the pandemic nowadays, I am truly excited to join IIMA! It is an iconic institution with an unparalleled legacy and international acclaim. I hardly know anyone who has not been affected by this pandemic in one way or another. The last year has been turbulent for almost all of us to varying degrees. Hence, as I gear up for this new journey, I hope this experience will not only make me, but the rest of my cohort more resilient and prepare us to be wiser, responsible and more empathetic leaders of tomorrow. The temporary online learning format imposed because of Covid-19 is pushing me and my batch mates to truly adapt early on. I have personally embraced uncertainties throughout my professional life while pursuing challenging and diverse career paths such as Miss World and tech entrepreneurship. Now, I hope to move forward and use the IIMA platform, its teachings and culture to explore a world full of newer possibilities and solutions in the business world and beyond.”
|
Mr. Rajat Pratap Singh & Ms. Padmasha Yadav who are a couple joining the 2021-2022 batch said:”Fear of the unknown is probably one of the greatest fears and this couldn’t have been more true when we both decided to take the leap, leaving our well-nested careers, in the midst of extreme uncertainties owing to the pandemic. However, overcoming our apprehensions we moved ahead and landed in our top choice, IIMA, giving us the utmost confidence in our decision. IIMA being the mecca of management education, aligns perfectly with our goal of exceptional learning and networking opportunities that have become even more relevant in today’s dynamic scenario. We look forward to an enriching journey of one-year and beyond.”
|
Milind Chandwani, Indian social activist, founder of the NGO ‘Camp Diaries and a student of the current batch of MBA-PGPX Programme said: “I’m an ex-software professional turned social entrepreneur. I have contributed to the education industry as a Teach for India fellow, an iTeach Schools Principal & the founder of my hyper-scale social start up, Camp Diaries, impacting thousands of students. “I have always found myself surrounded with a feeling of hope to strive forward and make a difference in the world. Wherever I am, I always aspire to be a learner. With this same passion for learning, today I am excited to join the best Business school in India, the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. What makes the journey even more exciting is that I am joining a program (PGPX) that pools the best executives from various domains. As an educator, I understand how difficult it is to impart quality education in the current scenario, but I am certain that I will be given all the possible opportunities here. After all, the A in IIMA stands for “academics”. I look forward to becoming a better version of myself in the coming year.”