IIMB and ISPMA host Software Product Management Summit

05 March, 2023: The 5th edition of the Software Product Management Summit India 2023 titled “ Bridging New Frontiers and Opportunities – Product Management as a Catalyst” co-hosted by the Centre for Software and IT Management (CSITM) at IIM Bangalore and the International Software Product Management Association (ISPMA) was held on 03 and 04 March 2023.

Three pre-conference workshops were held on March 02. With over 50 participants, all the sessions and the workshops conducted by Malthi SS, Pragathi Neelaiahgari / Aditi Gangwar and Magnus Billgren were interactive and informative.

The summit was inaugurated by Prof. Rishikesha T. Krishnan, Director, IIM Bangalore, Prof. S. Sadagopan, Summit Chair, Prof. Rajendra K. Bandi, Dean – Administration, IIM Bangalore, Prof. Shankhadeep Banerjee, Chairperson, CSITM at IIM Bangalore, Hans-Bernd Kittlaus, Chairman ISPMA, Dr. Ajai Chowdhry, Founder HCL.

Dr. Spurthy Dharanikota, Program Chair (Academic Track) and Muthu Ranganathan, Program Chair (Industry Track) gave the program overview for the 2 days of Summit.

Prof. S. Sadagopan, Prof. Rishikesha T. Krishnan Haragopal Mangipudi welcomed the participants. Dr. Ajai Chowdhry delivered the keynote address.

The summit had Academic / Research and Industry tracks. There were several presentations, panel discussions and fireside chats with industry leaders

Prof. Sadagopan, the Summit Chair remarked, “The time has come when India can do software products; and Indian companies will do software products from India for the world”

SPM Excellence Awards

The jury for the Excellence Awards comprised of Hans-Bernd Kittlaus, Chairman, ISPMA, Prof. Guenther Ruhe, Professor of Software Engineering, University of Calgary, Peter Stadlinger, Head of Products, Freshworks (Freshsales Suite), Venkatesh Balakrishnan, Manager, CSITM, IIMB and Sunil Mishra SVP Product Management, Odessa Inc.

The winners were

Category – Startup: SellerApp from SellerApp

Category – New Software Product from Established Company: Behavioral health safety & attendance from Oracle Cerner

Category – Platforms: ZEE5 from Zee Technologies

A Special Jury Award Special Jury Award for Outstanding SPM Practice was awarded to Eightfold Talent Flex from Eightfold AI

Best Academic Paper Awards

Dr. Spurthy Dharanikota, Program Chair (Academic Track) announced the awards for the Academic Track.

The winners were

Best Research Paper – Second Runner Up: Paper titled “Parental knowledge, attitude, and practice toward their children’s oral hygiene of age 2 to 12 years (A Web-Based Study)” authored by Lipsa Aggarwal, Himakshi Lohani, Jyoti Sen, and Pratibha Taneja

Best Research Paper – First Runner Up: Paper titled “How product leaders can contribute to create SCA in Software product– based organisations?” authored by Dr. Harbir Singh

Best Research Paper- Winner: Paper titled “Using Mobile Ethnography as A Research Tool in Launching a New Social Media App” authored by Sweta Thota