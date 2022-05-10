IIMC is always concerned towards development of Indian languages: Prof. Dwivedi

New Delhi, May 10: In order to promote research and translation in Indian languages, the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya, Wardha (MGAHV) today signed a Memoranda of Understanding (MoU). The MoU was signed by Director General of IIMC Prof. Sanjay Dwivedi and Vice Chancellor of MGAHV Prof Rajaneesh Kumar Shukla. Pro-Vice Chancellor of MGAHV Prof. Hanuman Prasad Shukla, HoD of Department of Mass Communication Prof. Kripa Shankar Chaubey, Dean Academics in IIMC Prof. Govind Singh and Dean Students Welfare Prof. Pramod Kumar were also present.

Enumerating the initiatives taken by IIMC for promotion of Indian languages Prof. Dwivedi said the IIMC recently signed a MoU with Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Hyderabad. He said Amravati and Jammu campuses of IIMC would soon have a course in Hindi Journalism and a bi-lingual course in Digital Journalism in three campuses. He said the IIMC has initiated a project to prepare textbooks in different Indian languages so that quality textbooks are easily available to the media students in regional languages across the country. He said the IIMC is also going to introduce Post Graduate courses soon, and this would be based on the New National Education Policy-2020.

Prof. Dwivedi emphasised that as IIMC is more oriented towards industry training and the MGAHV with its research-oriented environment and pioneering implementation of National Education Policy could create a better journalistic-ecosystem for India.

Prof. Rajaneesh Shukla stressed on the necessity of translation in Indian languages. He asserted that it is quite essential to provide quality textbooks to the students in Hindi and in other Indian languages and the MGAHV and IIMC would work together towards achieving this goal. He said the Indian languages have immense possibilities and it is required that the discipline of mass communication is taught in different Indian languages, and for this uniform translation of content is required. He said the MGAHV is a leading University in implementing National Education Policy. He said with the signing of this MoU, both the institutions would work together to think something new and would strive for quality media education in Indian languages. He also said that both the institutions would collaborate for media research.

In the beginning, Prof. Pramod Kumar remarked that IIMC has been striving for providing quality media education since 1965 and today its trained journalists are playing prime roles in major media houses of the country. He said both the institutions would together create a better research environment.

Prof. Kripa Shankar Chaubey said that the MGAHV was established in 1997 and since then, it has worked towards the development of Hindi and other Indian languages. He said the University has eight centres, which offer Graduate, Post-Graduate and doctoral courses. He hoped that after the signing of the MoU the University would be benefitted from the experiences of the IIMC faculty. Prof. Govind Singh proposed a vote of thanks.