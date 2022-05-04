IIS (Deemed-to-be-University), Jaipur extends ISDC partnership to offer US CMA Qualification

Jaipur, 4th May 2022: IIS (Deemed-to-be-University), Jaipur today extended its ISDC (International Skill Development Corporation) partnership to its Jaipur campus by signing a Memorandum of Understanding, to provide value-added programmes as global professional qualifications to its students. The MoU was signed between Prof. Rakhi Gupta, Registrar, IIS (Deemed-to-be-University) Jaipur and Mr. Vikas Khosla, Zonal Head – Institutional Partnerships, ISDC. Over the last few years, ISDC has been working closely with Indian universities and autonomous colleges to address the skill gap across sectors. The new and student-centric partnership focuses on delivering quality education and skill development programmes and training, aimed at equipping students with future-ready career skills and expertise

ISDC, in collaboration with IMA (Institute of Management Accountants), will enable the IIS (Deemed-to-be-University), Jaipur to offer US CMA (Certified Management Accountants) to its Commerce students. The students will gain global expertise in critical internal financial management responsibilities, including planning, budgeting, business reporting, decision analysis, and risk management. The students will have access to a range of industry-oriented financial and analytic tools, strategies, and management at an international level through regular, intensive trainings. ISDC has been working with IIS (Deemed-to-be-University),Jaipur since 2017 to provide ACCA integrated degree programs.

Speaking about the partnership, Mr. Tom Joseph, Executive Director – Strategy & Development at ISDC said, “Working with IIS (Deemed-to-be-University) Jaipur since 2017 has been a rewarding experience for us. We are extremely pleased to partner with US CMA (IMA) following our successful collaboration with ACCA. We hope that our specialized and uniquely crafted programmes with national and international elements will enable the students of IIS (Deemed-to-be-University) Jaipur to take their learning to the next level”.

Prof. Rakhi Gupta, Registrar, IIS (Deemed– to- be- University), Jaipur said, “We are happy to join hands with ISDC. The partnership will bring immense knowledge onto our students for an international professional qualification, for which our students will have huge benefits. The mentoring, coaching and career guidance provided by the subject experts of ISDC will certainly add value to our students and empower them to deal with career challenges confidently in future”.