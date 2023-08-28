IIT Delhi graduate Jatin Yadav emerges as the Champion in the 10th thrilling edition of Code Gladiators 2023

New Delhi, August 28, 2023: TechGig concluded the 10th edition of its annual flagship coding competition, Code Gladiators. The championship ran for 121 days with the announcement of winners and prizes worth INR 50 lakh in an on-ground grand finale held in Bengaluru recently.

Jatin Yadav, an IIT Delhi graduate, won the 2023 edition of the TechGig Code Gladiators championship while defeating ex-champions and 315,000 other talented coders and took home the prize money of INR 3.5 lakh. This is the second consecutive year that the winner has emerged to be an IITian. The 2022 champion, Kalash Gupta was also an IIT Delhi graduate.

The complete list of winners can be found at – https://www.techgig.com/codegladiators

Code Gladiators 2023 hosted one open codeathon and two theme hackathons, namely the Github Copilot Hackathon powered by Microsoft and Machine Learning Hackathon powered by Doceree. Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) was the official location and recruitment partner for Code Gladiators 2023. The on-ground grand finale and prize giving ceremony was held at HPE Bengaluru campus where top industry leaders and Bengaluru-based participants attended the event to participate in panel discussions, roundtables, and fireside chats.

Overall fourteen corporates, coding communities, and three tech bloggers partnered with TechGig for this year’s edition of Code Gladiators. The list includes some of the most renowned tech brands, including – Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft, Doceree, Infogain, Allstate, Indiamart, Colruyt Group, and Harris.

Sanjay Goyal, Business Head of TechGig thanked all the partners and congratulated all the winners, and stated, “Technology companies have always supported TechGig’s vision to encourage innovation and bring the brightest coders and tech enthusiasts on one platform. This year again, we have got the title winner from IIT, which is a testament to the popularity of Code Gladiators among coding prodigies from premium institutions in India. Two foreign nationals made it to the winners’ list, which is another symbol of the global reach of TechGig Code Gladiators to attract coding talent, each passing year.”

Code Gladiators is an annual coding competition held by TechGig, the largest online community of software developers and IT professionals in India. It is the largest coding contest in India and has been certified by the Limca Book of World Records and the Guinness Book of World Records. The competition draws the best and the brightest coding talent from all parts of India and is a great platform for aspiring programmers to showcase their skills and talents.

With multiple sponsored hackathons in emerging technologies and a challenging coding contest, the competition sees enthusiastic participation from techies across the globe. This was the 10th edition of TechGig Code Gladiators where, apart from India, foreign nationals from more than 80 countries participated to win the most coveted title.