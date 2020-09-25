IIT-Guwahati 22nd Convocation: Digital Jalebi created 3D Avatars of the students to receive Awards

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati organized a unique virtual reality mode convocation where avatars of students collected their degrees and medals from the director’s avatar. Around, 1,803 students including 687 BTech and 637 MTech students’ avatars received their degrees. The concept was ideated and implemented by Digital Jalebi, a leading experiential design studio in the country.

IIT Guwahati came up with this innovative idea of doing this out of the ordinary convocation keeping the present pandemic situation in mind. Digital Jalebi not only created students’ virtual avatars, for them to attend their big day from the comfort of their homes but also created a photo-booth with an option of different backgrounds, for students to take pictures at some selected locations on the campus. The avatars of Honorable PM Narendra Modi who was the chief guest of the programme was also created and was present along with Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre, as the guests of honours. The Chief Minister of Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal’s avatar also attended the convocation as a special guest and Director of IIT Guwahati, TG Sitharam’s avatar addressed the gathering.

Excited about the association, Mr. Nikhil Joshi, Co-founder of Digital Jalebi said, “We are extremely proud and honoured that we got the opportunity to be associated with such a prestigious event. Convocations are one of the most important events of a student’s life; we did our best to create the occurrence memorable for them”.

Sharing his views on the association, one of the spokespersons of Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati said, “We hired Digital Jalebi to provide a solution to us during this unforeseen situations and they satisfactorily created and delivered 3D avatars for Convocation of IIT-Guwahati 2020.”

Digital Jalebi has been in the experiential business for eight years now, and have been doing some exceptional work in the field of virtual reality.