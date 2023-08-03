IIT Roorkee and Imarticus Learning Unveil Innovative Program for Aspiring Product Managers

August 03, 2023: Continuing Education Centre (CEC) at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee and Imarticus Learning, a leading professional education company, is proud to announce its collaboration to introduce the Professional Certification Program in Product Management. This program is offered through the Continuing Education Centre, IIT Roorkee (CEC IITR), and is designed to equip existing product owners with the necessary skills and knowledge to become successful product leaders, as well as aspiring professionals who wish to enter the field of product management.

The Professional Certification Program in Product Management is a comprehensive 5-month course that combines live online classes with campus immersion at IIT Roorkee. The participants will have the opportunity to learn from renowned faculty members and industry experts, gaining insights into the entire product lifecycle, from development to positioning, pricing, and deployment.

The program focuses on developing skills in new-age product management, including product roadmap creation, execution, growth strategies, analytics, and more. Participants will have the opportunity to build their own products, gaining practical experience and valuable insights for product improvement. The program emphasizes the collation of ideas, and innovation, and curates product-focused strategies to increase the return on investment (ROI) on outcomes. Upon completion, they will be prepared for high-demand, best-salaried product management opportunities, and sustainable career growth.

Mr. Nikhil Barshikar, Founder of Imarticus Learning, said ” We are elated to partner with CEC IIT Roorkee and make a broader impact on individuals and enhance the potential for positive change. The curriculum, designed by IIT Roorkee, provides learners with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in the field of product management, preparing them for high-demand, well-paid career opportunities. This program allows the learner to build a product from scratch for advanced career growth and enhance their portfolio. One of the unique features of this program is the campus immersion experience at IIT Roorkee, where learners will have the opportunity to network with industry pioneers and further enhance their understanding of product management. During the program, the learners will get a chance to build their own products, gain practical experience, and develop skills in product development.’ Prof. Kaushik Ghosh, Coordinator Continuing Education Centre, IIT Roorkee, said, “We are pleased to collaborate with Imarticus Learning in offering this future-focused and market-centric product management course. The expert leadership combined with Imarticus Learning’s empirical experience will provide learners with the expertise they need to excel in product management.”

This exceptional program stands out because it provides a New-age Product Management Program, IIT Roorkee Designed Curriculum, Live Interactive Sessions by IITR Faculties, Campus Immersion, Product Development, and 160 + Hours of lectures as well as hands-on training.

Upon successful completion of the program, participants will receive a certification from CEC, IIT Roorkee, adding value and credibility to their credentials.