IIT Roorkee commemorates World Space Week 2021 to celebrate Women in Space

Roorkee: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, collaborating with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has launched an online lecture series to commemorate World Space Week 2021. This is the fourth consecutive year that the institute is celebrating this week, starting from Oct 4- Oct 10, honouring the accomplishments and contributions of thousands towards the field of science, technology and space. The theme of this year WSW is ‘Women in Space’.

To solemnise the same, the institute is holding a series of lectures from Oct 6 to Oct 9. These will be delivered by eminent women scientists, including Dr Geeta S, Programme Director, Space Transportation system (STS), Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), Thiruvananthapuram; Smt. Athula Devi, Deputy Director, VSSC, Thiruvananthapuram; Smt. Nigar Shaji, Project Director, Aditya -L1 Mission, UR Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), Bengaluru; Smt. Sreelatha P., Head, HRDD, VSSC, Thiruvananthapuram. The sessions will provide students with strategic insights on space technology, aerospace systems and the working of the Indian space programmes. Prof. Ajit K Chaturvedi inaugurated the event.

On this occasion, Prof. Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee, said, “I am delighted to share that IIT Roorkee has long been associated with ISRO through various projects and collaborations. This has resulted in our long-term engagement with the country’s leading space research organisation, which was further cemented by the recently established ISRO-IITR Space Technology Cell. I am deeply grateful to that eminent engineers and scientists from ISRO who are sharing their knowledge with our students and helping IIT Roorkee celebrate the World Space Week splendidly and thoughtfully.”

The first session of the series titled ‘Indian space Programme – A success story’ will be delivered by Dr. Geetha S who will enlighten the audience on the rationale of using various materials and their role concerning space programmes.

The second webinar titled ‘Quality and Reliability of Aerospace Systems’ will be presided by Smt Athula Devi. The talk will throw light on interesting facts and figures on India’s apex space organisation- ISRO.