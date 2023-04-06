ILACAD Institute successfully completed recent batch of diploma and fellowship in Facial Aesthetics and Cosmetology

ILACADInstitute(www.ilacad.org/) is one of the few professional educational institutions in the world that provides training and hands-on courses in Cosmetology, Aesthetic Medicine and Dental Sciences organised a unique workshop on Facial Aesthetics and Cosmetology (3 months with practical for a week) at New Delhi recently. PG Diploma in Facial Aesthetics and Cosmetology (PGDFC) and fellowships in Facial Aesthetics and Cosmetology (FFAC) were awarded to their physician trainees of New Delhi batch at a glittering ceremony on the last day of the workshop.

“We are extremely glad to hold this very important workshop in New Delhi with the cohort of physician trainees. The growth of cosmetology is a significant advancement in the fields of health and beauty. In this area, there have already been significant technical advancements and there will be many more. Aesthetic medicine is concurrently experiencing an unprecedented boom in India due to the rising demand for aesthetic treatment. There is a continuous need for qualified practitioners, and ILACAD Institute is meeting this need by offering the necessary instruction in this field through these workshops all over the nation” said Dr. Monica Kapoor, Director of ILACAD Institute and Flawless Cosmetic Clinic.

35 doctors from the city successfully completed the post graduate diploma and fellowships.

The program contains lectures, seminars and hands on sessions on live volunteers. The online and live sessions were on facial aesthetics and cosmetology by various doctors like demonologist, facial surgeons and other surgeons alongwith the Director Dr. Monica Kapoor.