iLEAD Launches BBA in Tourism with 100% Placement Guarantee

Kolkata, June 19th 2021: iLEAD Kolkata (Institute of Leadership, Entrepreneurship and Development), a leading premier school of management and professional studies, in a landmark partnership with One Rep Global – A leading global hospitality and tourism marketing organization, launches BBA in Travel and Tourism Management. This three-year course will accord a Bachelors in Business Administration degree from the prestigious Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT).

The partnership comes with a 100% job placement guarantee, a handsome salary package, global industry exposure, opportunity to attend tourism events, internship with reputed travel companies and opportunity to travel across India and other countries.

Tourism in India contributes 10% to the GDP. Over 75 million people are directly or indirectly employed in the tourism sector. In the coming years, India will lead the world in tourism growth numbers. All this makes tourism a great career option for students who have a penchant and love for travel. By the time these students will pass out in 2024-2025, the demand for good candidates from reputed colleges which provide an all-encompassing environment for growth will be very high.

“Travelling is a passion and to be in the tourism sector is a calling. So if the wanderlust in you drives you to travel the world or you like curating trips and searching for newer places, then this is the course for you. With a BBA degree, students will learn the nuances of a travel business enterprise,” said Hemant Mediratta, Founder, One Rep Global.

Post this undergraduate course, students have a myriad of options across the world. From working in a travel company, destination management company, travel desk of Fortune 500 companies, online travel agents like Make my trip, as a tour operator, to even owning a travel enterprise of their own – Several opportunities arise in the business to see the world and experience the best of hotels, cruises and destinations.

Mr. Pradip Chopra, Chairman of iLEAD, said, “With the advent and growing demand of specific tourism types such as eco-tourism, medical tourism, adventure tourism, wellness tourism – There’s a need of skilled professionals in the field. Most of the freshers today who join the industry lack the necessary practical skills. Our course at iLEAD aims to remove this skill gap. Through our collaboration with One Rep Global, we have designed our curriculum in a way that would give the students enough industrial exposure and make them absolutely job ready.”

Limited seats are available for this course and if students register before June 30th 2021, iLEAD will offer a scholarship of Rs 25,000. Please call +91 9230086396or email at dipa.hela@ilead.net.in