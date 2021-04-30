ImaginXP launches India’s first Virtual ECM – Education Counseling Mela 2021: Understanding careers and higher education opportunities in future skills for university aspirants and their parents

New Delhi, April 30th, 2021: ImaginXP one of India’s leading providers of university embedded and partnered future skills degree programs has launched India’s first Virtual ECM (Education Counselling Mela) 2021. The event mission is to help guide and counsel lakhs of Indian undergraduate and post-graduate aspirants in discovering lucrative career opportunities in future skills and explore available degree programs in these skills. In the absence of erstwhile physical education fairs, conclaves, and university visits, students are finding themselves at a loss to make the right career and education choices which ImaginXP hopes to bridge with this virtual event.

Participated by over 80 corporates, 100+ industry experts, recruiters, startup founders, policymakers, and 30+ universities from across the country, this is a unique opportunity for students to get their queries answered on careers, recruiter expectations, degrees, and skills that are valued in the industry and impact of the pandemic on the job market. The India Skills Report 2019 states that only 46.2% of students were found employable or ready to take up a job after completing higher education.

In 2019, 53% of Indian businesses were unable to hire candidates due to a lack of future skills. The ImaginXP virtual ECM will help students explore future skills degree programs in streams such as UX design, product management, HealthTech, FinTech, RPA, Data Science, IoT, Cybersecurity, and more which are required in the modern digital economy. Students will get to interact with experts such as Smitha Suryaprakash – President & CDO Moon Raft, Yaduvendra Mathur – Ex. IAS Officer & CMD Rajasthan Financial Corporation, Ankush Tiwari – CTO Quest Digital & IIT Kanpur Incubation, Anand Jha – CDO Miko, Patanjali Somajayi – CTO CAPITAL Float, Vidhika Rohatgi – Founder FCUX Design & CDO EY INDIA, Vivek Singh – Ex UX/UX Director CarDekho & GirnarSoft, and many more.

Commenting on the same, Prof (Col) Shishir Kumar, Director General, ImaginXP says “We want to support the PM’s vision of making India a $5trillion dollar economy. This will require our youth to be ready with the future skills required for the digital economy. It is extremely important for the young aspirants and their parents to discover the amazing opportunities available and strive towards choosing education and degree which will enable them to make lasting careers. Our mission is to provide these students with the right mentorship, guidance, and counseling needed to make this decision through experts, recruiters, universities, faculty members, and students.”

Additionally in May ImaginXP will also be launching an augmented reality (AR) counseling experience to support the ECM where students can take virtual tours of partner universities, explore degree programs and programs provided by them and have personalized sessions with select counselors and mentors to clear doubts and answer any queries. Mohit Chitkara – Vice President Chitkara University commenting on the Virtual education counseling mela says “This is a unique opportunity for students to interact with and hear from industry experts, recruiters, and educationists and receive much-needed counseling to choose career paths and degrees. It is commendable that ImaginXP has set up such a counseling platform which connects students and their parents with the university, industry, and peers to take guidance from.”