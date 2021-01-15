ImaginXP partners with Sushant University, Gurgaon to bring future skills-focused undergraduate and postgraduate programs for the modern workplace

National: ImaginXP, a leading Edtech startup that is disrupting the higher education space with future skills-focused full-time degree programs and for-credit certification programs has partnered with Sushant University, Gurgaon. Sushant university – Erstwhile Ansal University, Gurgaon ranked 4th for Best Emerging Business School by Times of India B-School Survey and ranked 1st for Private Architecture School by Outlook has been signed up for partnership and launch of future skills-focused MBA program in Disruptive entrepreneurship, B.Des – UX, M.Des-UX and PGD-UX.

Understanding the need for industry-led programs for future skills required in the modern workplace, Sushant University has partnered with ImaginXP to bring in new age programs in management and design. The MBA in disruptive entrepreneurship is a first of its kind program marking ImaginXP’s entry into the coveted management degree space after the successful launch of BBA-Fintech with Chitkara University this academic year which has seen a record admission of 2 times capacity in its first year of launch.

The success of the BBA – Fintech program proves that there is a demand both from students as well as the industry for a variety of digital skills. Tomorrow’s digital economy will require a workforce that is trained in the skills that will be required in the future today. “Outdated and generalistic, engineering, management and other traditional degrees have lost their relevance in the current market,” says Col. Prof. Shishir Kumar – Director-General, ImaginXP. Further, he says, “this new partnership, especially for the MBA-Disruptive Entrepreneurship program, puts Sushant University at the forefront of creating Indian entrepreneurs who can compete on the world stage”.

The report, ‘Digital India: Technology to transform a connected nation’, estimates that 65 million (6.5Cr) new digital jobs will be added to the economy by 2025. This will require not only reskilling a large part of the existing workforce but also getting the 37Mn students studying in higher education in India equipped to enter the modern workplace with the digital skills it requires.

ImaginXP offers a university embedded full-time degree program delivered @campus supported with an online learning platform for accredited skill specializations called ImaginXP MyCoach in partnership with universities and colleges. ImaginXP programs such as MBA in Disruptive Entrepreneurship, B.Des/M.Des – User Experience which has been launched with Sushant University as well as other programs such as AIML, Data Science, IoT, Robotics, Design Thinking, and more are enabling universities to help their students learn the most in-demand skills, connect with the industry and get access to best-in-class faculty.