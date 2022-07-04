IMT Hyderabad organizes Panel Discussion on Making the best out of your B-school journey

Hyderabad, July 2022: Institute of Management Technology – Hyderabad, an autonomous higher education institute has organized a Panel Discussion on “Making the best out of your B-school journey” with the HR heads of renowned companies at IMT Hyderabad Campus, Shamshabad. The discussion had participation from Mr Ashish Bhalla, Head – Campus Relations – HCL Technologies Ltd, Mr Vinay Agrawal, Head – Business HR – Tech Mahindra, Sahil Nayar, Human Resources – KPMG, Mohammed Hasan, Assistant Vice President –Talent Acquisition Leader – Genpact, Venkatesh Palabatla, Group Chief Human Resource Officer – Nava Bharat Ventures Limited – India & Prof. (Dr.) K Sriharsha Reddy, Director – IMT Hyderabad.

The panelists had a discussion on “Making the best out of your B-school journey” and provided the students crucial inputs on how best to prepare their career forward and make the best use of the time in the next two years. The students were enlightened with the knowledgeable inputs shared by the professional panelists.

Prof. (Dr.) K Sriharsha Reddy, Director – IMT Hyderabad said “IMT Hyderabad is delighted to have these top notch industry professionals for today’s panel discussion on this interesting topic which benefitted all our students. The students got a wonderful opportunity to interact with the HR heads of reputed companies today. We hope and believe that our students should become industry leaders while successfully completing their academic journey at our institution.”

The panel discussion captured many key aspects covering decision-making skills, networking amongst the industries, risk management, exploring and utilizing social media, volume recruitment, balance between passion and profession, entrepreneurial journey, etc. The panelists advised the students to calculate/evaluate the time they spend on everyday things and develop a quality learning schedule. The panelists also cited that the students should look at ROI (return of investment) of their academic pursuit. The panelists closed the discussion by sharing a few life sutras, which enlightened the students to plan their two years of stay and learning at IMT Hyderabad.

ABHYUDAY is a two week long introductory module that intends to prepare students for the management course-work in the PGDM Program. The introductory module has been designed by factoring students’ background, diversity and experience. ABHYUDAY includes myriad of activities such as Academic orientation sessions, out-of-class activities, team building and icebreaking sessions, skill building workshops, distinguished speaker series by eminent academicians and corporate professionals, interaction with faculty members and senior year students. ABHYUDAY 2022 includes Academic orientation sessions, out-of-class activities, panel discussion, distinguished speaker series, Community Connect, Outbound and Team building activities and interaction sessions with faculty and senior year students.