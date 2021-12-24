In a First in the test prep sector, Record 12 lakh plus students register for Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL)’s National Annual Scholarship, ANTHE 2021

Aakash National Talent Hunt Exam (ANTHE) 2021, the twelfth edition of the flagship annual scholarship exam of Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), the national leader in test preparatory services, received more than 12 lakh registrations this year, the highest ever since the annual scholarship was launched in 2010. This is a record in the test preparation sector in India.

ANTHE 2021 was held in both online and offline mode from December 11-19, 2021, across 24 states and union territories in the country.

A novelty for students this year is that five performers across Grades will be awarded a free trip to NASA along with one parent. The top-ranked students will also be eligible for cash awards up to INR 2 lakhs.

The test carried a total of 90 marks and comprised 35 multiple-choice questions that were based on grade and streams of aspirations of students. For Class VII-IX students, the questions were from Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics and Mental Ability. For Class X students aspiring for medical studies, the exam covered Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mental Ability. For engineering aspirants of the same class, it covered Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Mental Ability. Similarly, for Class XI-XII students who aim for NEET, questions were from Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology, and for engineering aspirants from Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

The results of ANTHE 2021 will be declared on January 02, 2022, for Class X-XII students, and on January 04, 2022, for Class VII-IX students.

On ANTHE 2021, Mr Aakash Chaudhry, Managing Director, Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), said, “We are overwhelmed by the response received from across the country. This is the highest ever registration for Anthe since the national scholarship was incepted in 2010. This speaks volumes of its growing popularity and of how courses at Aakash are sought after by students. Coaching makes a big difference to a student in obtaining a medical college seat or entering the portals of IIT, NIT, or any other Central government-run college. Our aim is to reach our high-value coaching programs to the unreached and the deserving students anywhere in the country and ANTHE provides a springboard/stepping stone for students towards their dream.”