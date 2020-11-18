Inauguration of Sub-Post Office at SRM University-AP campus

India Post inaugurated its new sub-post office at SRM University-AP, Andhra Pradesh campus on November 17, 2020, at 4 pm. Sri Adimulapu Suresh, Hon’ble Minister of Education, graced the ceremony with his presence and performed the inauguration rituals. Sri M Venkateswarlu IPoS, Chief Postmaster General, Andhra Pradesh Circle; Smt T M Sreelatha, Postmaster General, Vijayawada Region, Prof V S Rao, Vice-Chancellor

SRM University-AP were among the other dignitaries.

Smt Sreelatha delivered a speech along with a well-crafted presentation to show how much a modern post office has to offer. In his speech, the Hon’ble minister expressed his joy upon seeing such an ultra-modern post office being established on the SRMAP campus with all the amenities that can fulfil today’s needs. Paperless services, Dakpay, Savings and PPF accounts, PM Schemes, Doorstep services, ATM Withdrawal, are some of the new age and necessary services that the post office is offerings apart from delivering parcels and letters. Hon’ble Minister Mr. Suresh was excited to be a part of this inauguration programme which belongs to a hundred- and fifty-year-old government organization that has transformed itself according to the changing scenario of the world.

Later Prof V S Rao, the vice-chancellor himself expressed his joy on this auspicious occasion. He was much surprised to see how post offices have evolved with changing times. He has been presented with a Life Certificate. Another Life Certification was done on the spot for Hon’ble minister Mr. Suresh himself which shows the remarkable progress of the Post-Office services. Later, the Hon’ble minister presented account details along with passbooks to the new account openers. The ceremony ended with a vote of thanks by Mr. Ranganathan, Director, Vijayawada Post Office Circle.