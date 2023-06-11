India ahead of the world in tech, research investments: DST Secretary at GITAM Visakhapatnam’s 14th Convocation

Hyderabad/Visakhapatnam, June 11, 2023: “India is no more a developing nation. The kind of investments we do in research and technology are far more than other countries. You can’t ever imagine that India can do the National Quantum Mission (recently launched by the Department of Science and Technology) for Rs 6,000 crores. It is unheard of and commendable,” said Dr S Chandrasekhar, Secretary, Department of Science & Technology, Ministry of Science and Technology.

He was speaking at the Graduation Ceremony 2023 of GITAM (Deemed to be University) Visakhapatnam, on Saturday. The convocation ceremony conferred degrees upon almost 2500 of the total 2955 graduating students — across a range of UG and PG programs in engineering, pharmacy, architecture, science, management, law and humanities. The cohort included 40 Gold Medal recipients, 35 first rankers and 82 PhD holders.

GITAM’s Visakhapatnam Campus is its oldest campus, and is home to the varsity’s prestigious faculties, excellent infrastructural facilities, and motivated students pursuing interests like Technology, Management, Architecture, and Medicine.

Addressing the graduating batch, Dr S Chandrasekhar, Secretary, Department of Science & Technology, Ministry of Science and Technology and Chair G20-RIIG said, “I hope today’s graduates create jobs instead of seeking them.”

One of India’s highly accomplished scientists and top academic functionaries, Dr Chandrasekhar added that India is third in the list of generating PhDs in the world, and when it comes to the number of parents, it is 9th in the world currently.

Giving a clarion call for sustainability, he added, “We as homo sapiens are supreme commanders of this planet. I request to save the planet rather than abusing it. I hope you are the technology leaders for green processes that will not disturb our planet.”

Addressing the students, Shri M. Sri Bharat, President, GITAM (Deemed to be University) said encouraging graduates to find their purpose and then make sky their limit. “Dream as big as you can, and as you dream big don’t take shortcuts. Shortcuts lead to poor foundation, and when the foundation is poor the building is going to collapse. Moreover, dreaming big should go hand in hand with your values and identities.”

During the event, eminent academician Prof Dayananda Siddavattam, Vice Chancellor, GITAM (Deemed to be University) presented the Annual Report highlighting year-long achievements. Dr Virandar Singh Chauhan, Chancellor, GITAM (Deemed to be University) presided over the convocation.

Yester-year Telugu superstar Vanisri also received an honorary D.Litt. degree for her distinguished contribution to Telugu cinema, arts and society. She requested everyone to plant a tree every month for the rest of their lives and help people with bare necessities to continue their education, especially poor people.

During the convocation, Padma Shri Dr. Kota Harinarayana was also presented Honorary Degree of Doctor of Science (D.Sc.). The aviation engineering legend spoke about destruction of the environment through technological and industrial development and industrial developments, and nudged the graduating to experiment without fear of failure

In 2023, a total of 4470 students graduated from across all three campuses of GITAM (Deemed to be University).