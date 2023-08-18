Indian Army Quiz 2023 – battle of Minds Launched to Commemorate 25th Year of Kargil Victory

New Delhi, 18th August 2023: In a momentous stride towards fostering knowledge and empowering the youth, the Indian Army proudly unveiled ‘Battle of Minds’ – Indian Army Quiz 2023 along with its captivating logo, at the Manekshaw Centre in Delhi Cantonment. To announce the commencement of 25th year of Kargil Vijay Divas celebrations, the quiz competition celebrates the victory of the Indian Armed Forces in the Kargil War rendering a heartfelt tribute to the bravery and courage of those who made that victory possible. This landmark initiative, symbolized by the newly revealed logo, underscores Army’s commitment to nurturing intellectual growth and inspiring young minds across the Nation. The event celebrates the past and aims to ignite a spirit of curiosity and learning among the youth, shaping the leaders of tomorrow.

The event was attended by Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar, Vice Chief of the Army Staff. The logo for the quiz competition was unveiled by Mrs Archana Pande, President AWWA. Param Vir Chakra Awardees Subedar Major (Honorary Captain) Yogendra Singh Yadav (Retired) and Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar were also present along with Principals from schools across 36 states and Union Territories of India.

The initiative reaches out to approximately 1.5 lakh schools across the country with representation from all districts of India. It aims at registration by approximately 15000 schools. Thus, the competition is expected to engage approximately 1.5 crore students across the nation. Schools will participate with teams of three students plus one reserve. Teams from co-educational schools will have at least one female student. Participants will be in the age group 10 to 16 years (that is broadly standard six to ten). The contest will be conducted in a hybrid i.e. online and offline mode. Beginning at the regional Command level, the competition will then progress to the Inter-Command and finally culminate at the national level.

The competition will unfold in two stages, ensuring a comprehensive evaluation of the participants. The first stage will commence with an online elimination round, where students will demonstrate their aptitude by tackling a series of intellectually stimulating questions. Successful contenders from the online round will then progress to the second stage, i.e. a regional Command-level offline competition culminating in the Grand Finale. This format guarantees an equitable and demanding assessment of the participants’ knowledge and capabilities, culminating in the discovery of the most deserving winners.

Conduct modality of the quiz competition focuses on five key elements, namely,

Inclusivity – open to all schools where the English language is primary or secondary medium of instruction;

Equity – ensuring a female participant from each co-ed school to promote balance;

Fair Play – uphold meritocracy, aided by accessible tutorials;

Free Registration; and

Attractive Prizes – notably, rewards for schools, students, and accompanying teachers, with prizes exceeding 4 crore rupees, including buses for the top 12 schools and over 360 laptops for students and teachers are on offer.

A robust student outreach programme through Teach India with an emphasis on pedagogy-based learning will propagate the broad message of the quiz. It will also highlight the role of the Indian Army in nation-building, the Kargil Victory and the ongoing transformations in the Indian Army in its aftermath.

This quiz goes beyond the concept of just testing the general awareness of students. It is a forum which provides a vibrant platform to the youth at the grassroot level to test their knowledge base of culture, science & technology and innovation. The quiz will also generate awareness among the students of the future role they have to play in nation-building.

The logo, name, and tagline of this initiative converge to encapsulate profound significance, resonating with the esteemed legacy of the Indian Army. The formation sign shape of the logo evokes an abiding sense of unity and discipline, while the base maroon colour with the metallic bronze colour border reflects strength and resilience.

The name “Battle of Minds” symbolizes intellectual vigour with the tagline emphasising victory, bravery and heroism. The crossed swords and Ashoka pillar signify readiness, duty, and honour which embody the indomitable spirit and dedication of the Indian Army.

In an evocative blend of homage and innovation, “Battle of Minds” emerges as a powerful catalyst, propelling the nation’s youth towards enlightenment and empowerment. As symbolized by its poignant logo, this visionary stride honours the spirit of the Kargil War and cements the Indian Army’s commitment to a future where unity, knowledge, and curiosity converge – fostering leaders for shaping the destiny of our nation.