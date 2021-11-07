Indian Institute of Art and Design awarded the Economic Times Award for Excellence in Design Education 2021

New Delhi: IIAD received the Economic Times Award for Excellence in Design Education at the Roseate House, Aero City, New Delhi .The award ceremony was facilitated by Minister of State Krishan Pal Gujjar and accomplished actor Kabir Bedi.

The award was received by Dr. Jitin Chadha Director, Indian Institute of Art and Design who emphasized that this award is the result of the hardwork and commitment of the students and faculty of IIAD for their unyielding efforts in pushing the boundaries in the field of design education. The entire team at IIAD has been consistently building momentum to deliver the best education facilities in the country.

He also mentioned the support and guidance received from Professor Steven Spier (Vice-Chancellor, Kingston University), Mandy Ure ( Dean – Kingston School of Art), and Professor Damian Chapman (Head of Design School, Kingston University). IIAD’s partnership with Kingston University has helped it stand out in the field of design education in India.

Dr. Chadha further said, ‘I congratulate the entire team at IIAD on this remarkable achievement. This would not have been possible without their constant collective effort’.

The Indian Institute of Art & Design (IIAD) is a premier design institution situated in New Delhi. IIAD offers undergraduate and postgraduate degree programmes in design and fashion business in collaboration with Kingston University, London which has been ranked as the No. 1 design school in the UK according to the Guardian League Tables 2020. Education at IIAD strives to rethink traditional concepts of teaching and learning. The courses are taught not in classrooms but creative studio spaces, especially designed to ensure that the students get extensive practical exposure and hands-on learning within the disciplines.