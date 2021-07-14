Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee to be Organizing Institute for the Joint Admission test for Masters (JAM) 2022

Roorkee, 14 July 2021: Joint Admission test for Masters (JAM) is a qualifying examination for candidates seeking admission to various Masters programmes, including M.Sc. (Two-year), Joint M.Sc.‐Ph.D., M.Sc.‐Ph.D. Dual Degree, M.Sc.‐M.S. (Research)/ Ph.D. Dual Degree, and other Post‐Bachelor Degree programmes at IITs (Bhilai, Bhubaneswar, Bombay, Delhi, (ISM) Dhanbad, Gandhinagar, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, Mandi, Palakkad, Patna, Roorkee, Ropar, Tirupati, and (BHU) Varanasi). JAM score will be used by IISc Bangalore for admission to Integrated Ph.D. programmes. IITs and IISc started conducting JAM from the academic year 2004-05.

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee will be the Organizing Institute for JAM 2022. Prof. Ajit K. Chaturvedi, the Director of the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, has announced that the JAM 2022 examination will be conducted on Sunday, February 13, 2022. The JAM application portal will be open to aspiring candidates from 30th August, 2021 to 11th October, 2021.

JAM 2022 will have 7 test papers, namely, Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS), and Physics (PH). A candidate can appear for either one or two test papers. JAM 2022 is open to all nationals and there is no age restriction. JAM score is valid for only one year. JAM score will also be used by other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions such as NITs, IIEST Shibpur, SLIET Punjab, and IISERs for admission to their postgraduate programmes.

Speaking about the JAM 2022, Professor Chaturvedi said, “JAM is a gateway for higher studies in sciences, mathematics, and economics. Over the years, students who entered IITs/IISc through JAM have assumed leadership positions in academia and the corporate world. I would like to encourage the eligible students to appear in this prestigious examination for an exciting career ahead.”

The JAM 2022 examination will be conducted as a Computer Based Test (CBT) in ONLINE mode in various cities spread across the country. It is an entirely objective type test, with three questions’ styles: (i) Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), (ii) Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and (iii) Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. The examination attracts more than 1 lakh aspirants every year. Further details can be obtained by visiting the JAM 2022 website https://jam.iitr.ac.in.