Indian women are learning STEM at one of the fastest pace

According to the Women and Skills Report 2021 of Coursera, in India, the share of overall course enrollments from women increased from 26% in 2019 to 36% in 2021. For STEM courses, the gender gap narrowed from 23% enrollments from women in 2019 to 32% in 2021. Women are making most of the skill-building opportunities that could help them advance in their STEM careers. As per Coursera’s data, four out of the top five skills are STEM skills – computer programming (2M enrollments from Indian women), machine learning (1.9 M), probability and statistics (1.8M) and theoretical computer science (1.6M).

STEM subjects lay the foundation for 21st-century skills. On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Coursera has shared some of the popular STEM courses among Indian women on Coursera:

Programming for Everybody (Getting Started with Python) by University of Michigan

This course aims to teach learners the basics of programming computers using Python – how one constructs a program from a series of simple instructions in Python. A learner with moderate computer experience should be able to master the materials.

Machine Learning by Stanford University

This course provides a broad introduction to machine learning, datamining, and statistical pattern recognition. The course will also draw from numerous case studies and applications, so that learners can know how to apply learning algorithms to building smart robots (perception, control), medical informatics, database mining, and other areas.

AI for Everyone by DeepLearning.AI

In this course learners will gain knowledge on common AI terminology, including neural networks, machine learning, deep learning, and data science. Learners will learn on how to spot opportunities to apply AI to problems in an organization, and on how to work with an AI team and build an AI strategy in a company.

Foundations of User Experience (UX) Design by Google

The course is the first of a series of seven courses that will equip learners with the skills needed to apply to entry-level jobs in user experience design. UX designers focus on the interactions that people have with products like websites, mobile apps, and physical objects. UX designers make those everyday interactions usable, enjoyable, and accessible.

Python Data Structures by University of Michigan

Learners can know more about the core data structures of the Python programming language. The course will cover the basics of procedural programming and explore how one can use the Python built-in data structures to perform increasingly complex data analysis.