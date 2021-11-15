India’s 1st colloquium conducted for Aesthetic Dentistry Protocol for Indian population in Terna Dental college

Mumbai– TPCT”s Terna Dental College & Department of Conservative Dentistry & Endodontics has hosted Aesthetic Dentistry Colloquium- 2021 a national level event conducted in TPCT’s Terna Dental college, Nerul Navi Mumbai on Friday. Main aim of the colloquium is to establish a consensus statement on Aesthetic Dentistry for clinical practice in India. Aesthetic Dentistry Colloquium was inaugurated by Prof. Dr. Dibyendu Mazumder, President Dental council of India, new Delhi. The Indian dental industry is witnessing a growing popularity in cosmetic dentistry procedures. This is supported by growing awareness, accessibility and affordability of elective procedures which incentivize the prioritisation of aesthetics of corrective necessities.

On this occasion Dr. Shishir Singh Dean, Prof. & Head Department of Conservative Dentistry & Endodontics said, “In India there is no protocol for Aesthetic Dentistry for Indian patients. All developed countries have operative protocols for Aesthetic dentistry. In this Colloquium more than 100 dentists, doctors, and deans from all over India gathered together to discuss guidelines for the protocol for Aesthetic Dentistry in India and very soon we are going to present them to the Indian Health ministry. Aesthetic Dentistry Colloquium objectives is to do a literature survey of the existing principles of aesthetic dentistry and also on studies conducted to analyse the principles of aesthetic dentistry in the Indian population. Colloquium outcomes would be establishing principles of Aesthetic Dentistry for clinical practice in India and also a proposal to add on aesthetic Dentistry with conservative Dentistry and Endodontics and use of Magnification and illumination in routine dental practice. With changing standards of dental care around the globe, dentists are increasingly looking to craft dental experiences for their patients. Gloomy-rooms and painful procedures are relics of the past. This evolving dental experience acts as an incentive to a previously reluctant generation of potential patients. When visits to the dentist are no longer dreaded, it is easier to consider a visit for a procedure that is not a medical necessity but a voluntary pursuit of aesthetics.”