India’s first Artificial Intelligence driven School Testing Platform, to provide 100% Scholarship to 500 wards of Delhi Police

Delhi Police honours MK Yadav for making “Child-Friendly Room” at Begampur Police Station & giving free mentorship to 50 Delhi Police wards for IAS/IPS exams

New Delhi: Delhi Policefelicitated Mr. MK Yadav, CMD, AI Testified, India’s First Artificial Intelligence-driven School Testing Platform, for establishing a Child-Friendly Room at Begampur Police Station, Rohini, and giving free mentorship to 50 meritorious wards of Delhi Police for IAS/IPS exam preparation.

Mr. Yadav, who is himself an Ex. IB and Vigilance officer took this opportunity to announce 100% scholarships to 500 meritorious wards of Delhi Police personnel studying in class IX to XII for preparation of their Term exams.

The Hon’ble Commissioner of Police, Delhi, Shri Rakesh Asthana, IPS, hailed Mr. MK Yadav for his exceptional contribution towards the education sector by blending Artificial Intelligence into the school education system and UPSC exam preparation. Other eminent personalities present on the occasion were Shri Pranav Tayal, IPS, DCP, Rohini, AI Testified team, and My Stem Lab Team.

Mr. Yadav briefed that AI Testified is a startup incubated at IIT Kanpur and is implementing this AI-based solution in 10 Delhi Government schools (as a part of CSR activity) to bridge the learning gap of govt. school children through artificial intelligence-driven objective tests. He said that this has assumed more importance as CBSE has recently announced the commencement of term-based examination policy (MCQs driven) in line with New Education Policy 2020.

“AI Testified is a unique test platform that uses Artificial Intelligence to identify the conceptual strength and weakness of each student. The tests are customised according to the improvement areas of each student. Video lectures are also provided to fill in the knowledge gap. Also, students are given the choice to use elimination and 50-50 technique to choose the most suitable option. This helps the students to know the accuracy of their concepts and develop their critical thinking ability” added Mr. Yadav