India’s first Skill-based University AISECT Group University – Rabindranath Tagore University opens admission applications for the 2021 Session

Bangalore, September 30, 2021 – Rabindranath Tagore University (RNTU) from the AISECT Group University has announced the applications for admission in various programs at UG, PG and Doctoral level under 11 major faculties. The University also offers 32 skills courses through RNTU-NSDC Skills academics. Students can study in both regular and distance modes of education for all technical and non-technical courses.

Recently, the Indian Ranking 2021 of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) of the Ministry of Education, RNTU has been ranked in all three categories – Overall Ranking, University Ranking and Engineering Ranking. The University has secured in the 151-200 Rank Band in Overall Ranking, in the 101-150 Rank Band in University Ranking and has been placed 186th rank in the engineering ranking. These rankings are determined based on various parameters, including Teaching and Learning Resources, Research and Professional Practice, Graduation Outcome, Outreach and Inclusivity and Perception.

The courses offered at RNTU range from Engineering, Commerce, Paramedical Science (includes certified courses in Yoga training), Agriculture, Nursing and Arts etc., with certification courses offered in foreign languages like French, German and Russian. RNTU also offers integrated programmes where students can secure advanced certification in AI/ML, Cybersecurity, Quality Engineering or Big data.

“We have always been focussed on skill-based education that can enable students and professionals to find their footing in the corporate space or as emerging entrepreneurs. The pandemic has created a greater need to address the skill gap in India, and we empower aspiring professionals who are skilled and ready to be hired, contributing largely towards strengthening the economy. Along with innovative specialisations at the University, we will continue to provide students with theoretical and practical knowledge of the skills.” said Mr Santosh Kumar Choubey, Chancellor at Rabindranath Tagore University.

To develop research facilities and build an environment for research & innovation, RNTU established CRIG (Core Research and Innovation Group) in 2017. A perfect example of collaboration CRIG has five AGU Universities coming together in a multi-institutional mode for the best optimum use of resources. RNTU’s focus is on research-led education, and the research facility received initial funding of 1 Crore. The CRIG also receives a seed budget of Rs. 1 Crore annually starting from 2017. The primary areas identified for research are Material Science, Solar & Wind Energy, agriculture science, and literature arts.

RNTU collaborates with many International Universities and corporates for bigger and better exposure. There are 14 Centres of Excellence (COE) established in Art & Culture, Energy, Technology, Entrepreneurship, Earth and Space, Agriculture, IoT & Advanced Computing etc. Students get hands-on experience in skills through Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendra and more than 300 companies like Tech Mahindra, Genpact, HCL, Paytm, Vedanta and Wipro recruit for placements. Aided by AISECT Group’s three decades of experience in education & placement related activities, RNTU holds the distinction of having one of the most successful placement cells in Central India.

The students of Rabindranath Tagore University are eligible for merit-based scholarships under the Shiksha Mitra Scholarship Scheme started at the University. RNTU aims to boost entrepreneurial spirit among students and reinforce the start-up ecosystem. RNTU has also established a Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendra (PMKK) to provide students with hands-on experience in skills. The university has collaborations with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), various Sector Skills Councils such as BFSI, ASCI, ASDC, GJSCI and RASCI and various international universities to provide short-term certificate courses for skill development.

RNTU is the only recipient private university in the M.P of NITI Aayog grant to set up its own Atal Incubation Centre (AIC). AIC-RNTU aims to encourage and promote the culture of entrepreneurship across India. By playing the role of both startup incubator and accelerator, it aims at training and mentoring young entrepreneurs to fuel their inner drive to innovate. One of the unique initiatives undertaken by the AISECT Group of University is forming an International Association for Water, Energy, Environment and Society (IAWEES) in collaboration with 20 countries. This conference is organised regularly in member countries with significant research findings discussed. Since 2019, AGU also organises Vishwarang – the annual international festival of Arts, Culture and Literature. Over 1000 delegates from 15 countries participate in various events.

Students interested in applying for admissions can visit the website for further details: https://rntu.ac.in/