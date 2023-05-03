India’s First Value Based Edtech Platform, MiVirtue Get Launched in India

Delhi – Wednesday, 3rd May,2023:Our values define us as human beings, & without them, our efforts to create a better world would be incomplete. To emphasize on holistic development of today’s kids and to empower them to be better human beings, MiVirtue, a value based Edtech platform has announced its launch in India that aims to educate moral, social and emotional values through technology based formal education further motivating children to achieve greater success in life.

The world is currently so invested in developing robots and AI but what is being missed is the importance and cruciality of value education and so MiVirtue brings India’s first Value based education platform for kids to spend time and attention in learning right values to face the world with the right attitude and mindset.

MiVirtue, a specialized value-based learning platform will play a significant role in helping young minds learn moral values of life, judge what is right and wrong as well as learn key value skills like Gratitude, Forgiveness, Compassion & Empathy, Teamwork, Honesty, Respect, Sharing and Equality, which they will not learn from their mainstream education classes. The platform aims to boost morale of today’s children that will not only make them successful in their careers but establish trust and respect in the society and community they belong to.

The platform is uniquely patented, secured and designed with modern technology ensuring to provide experience-based learning. Mivirtue has its uniquely designed Learning Management System that is consumer friendly to use, and provide easy engagement between both the parties -educators and children.

MiVirtue Value Learning Certificate will play a paramount role in students’ career by helping them in forming strategic decisions, building better understanding between the right & wrong, understanding feelings of oneself & others, drive and balance their emotions and quickly adapt to new outlook and learnings, and build the future they want.

Vishal Kumar, Founder and CEO, MiVirtue said, “We truly believe that every child has the potential to become an impeccable human being, and it is our responsibility to help them realize that potential by instilling these values at the right age. Presently, education is about imparting knowledge and literacy, however education as a whole has a deeper meaning and inculcating rather teaching moral values to young learners should be the pre requisite. Our value education program prioritizes inculcating values such as honesty, equality, gratitude, and compassion in children. Our aim is to promote rational thinking and unbiased judgment, which will equip them with better decision-making skills that will serve them well throughout their lives. Through this program we hope to bring a breakthrough in child’s learning and personality development as we are committed to carving a bright future for the young minds in India”

The platform is designed by the expert team of educationists, child behaviour analysts and child psychologists who provides highly adaptive, engaging and effective learning experiences with focus on moral education, social emotional development and personality development of children between the age group of 5-10 years.

The duration of one value course is between 4-6 weeks and each enrolled student will be guided by the team of specialized teachers & educators who will help with the essential understanding and implementation of moral virtues in everyday situations through live classes consisting storytelling, animated videos, homework assignments & assessments, problem solving activities and much more to help children reach the full potential of their Value Quotient & Emotional Quotient.