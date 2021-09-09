India’s Largest Online Arithmetic Contest—SIP Arithmetic Genius-2021 Announced, Entries Invited

India’s Largest Online Arithmetic Contest—SIP Arithmetic Genius-2021 Announced. Entries are invited from students of Class 2 to 5th for the contest to be held between October and November.

The kids from Telangana have always excelled and became national champions, said Ms. Uma Swaminathan, Head SIP Telangana State.

A nationwide online contest for kids of 2nd to 5th class is unbelievable. But, nearly 41000 students, defying glooms times, registered last year from across India. This year too similar or more number is expected.

The objective of the contest is to engage students more meaningfully and help them improve arithmetic skills. It will be a fine learning for kids and early exposure to a competitive environment.

First the contest will be held at city level, then state level. And qualifiers of each level get an opportunity to participate in the next level. The state finals will be held in December. The toppers of the state level will represent national level to be held in the last week of December.

A total of Rs 15 lakh to be won by the winners.

Maths is important. It is tough. It can be fun too. It is an opportunity to do different things constructively at home, by competing online, gain experience, confidence and improve. The basic calculations we make in everyday life: addition, subtraction, multiplication and division can be fun. Arithmetic Skill is one of the crucial skills that is vital for academic and career success. We are happy to present an opportunity for young children to build a solid foundation in the basics of Arithmetic and win early recognition for their talents.

The recent National Education Policy NEP 2020 under “Literacy and Numeracy” states that “By 2025, every student in Grade 5 and beyond has achieved foundational literacy and numeracy”.

“The ability to read and write, and to perform basic operations with numbers, is a necessary foundation and indispensable prerequisite for all future school and lifelong learning.”

There is NO ENTRY FEE it is absorbed by SIP Academy. This is Season 6 of this unique contest and for the second time, we are conducting it entirely ONLINE! informed Uma Swaminathan, Regional Manager of SIP academy.

For more details and registration interested schools/ parents can enroll their kids on www.sipcontest.com