Industry Experts addressed Orientation Program at Amity Gurugram

Keeping its tradition of blending modernity with the antiquity of India’s spiritual civilization, Amity University Gurugram began its weeklong Orientation program today with the Vedic Hawan invoking the powers of divinity and blessings of God Almighty. The first-day orientation was participated by around 1500 students and parents and was graced by the Honourable Chancellor of AUH Dr Aseem Chauhan. The experts from the industry addressed the freshers on Future of Work and Career opportunities and inspired them to be future-ready to work in the technology-intensive work environment of the digital age. The experts also shared the current technology challenges and skillsets akin to the new and emerging technologies such as IoT, Bigdata Analytics, AI and Robotics.

Addressing the inspired minds of the freshers, the Vice-Chancellor Prof PB Sharma in his opening address on “Professionals of the Digital Age- Innovate, Excel and make Mother India Proud” invited the budding professionals to empower themselves with the capabilities of the new age as also to nurture themselves as responsible citizens of the global society. Professor Sharma also shared the glimpses of major Research and Innovations happenings in AUH and invited the freshers to take the best advantage of the research-intensive academic environment that the AUH offers. Prof Sharma called upon the freshers “To pay much greater attention to the health of the environment and tackle the formidable issues such as climate change, water and energy security and create a sense of pride in being Indians, yet never forget that we in India stand for the welfare of entire humanity, harmony, peace and happiness all around”.

The six-day orientation program is devoted to familiarizing the new students with the teaching-learning environment that the university offers, its academic rigour, research opportunities and community outreach programs specially designed to sensitize the students with the needs of the society and community around.

Addressing the freshers Honourable Chancellor of AUH Dr Aseem Chauhan said “The class of 2020-21 is very special as you are entering into your higher studies in the middle of the COVID Pandemic crisis. You have a great opportunity to build and create the world of your dreams. At Amity, your exciting journey that begins today shall inspire and empower you to perceive the world with a different perspective and shape you as outstanding professionals and make you better human beings by instilling in you the values and sanskaras that are part of the core philosophy of Amity that is being nurtured under the visionary leadership of our Founder President Dr Ashok K Chauhan. You are part of the bright future of our great nation. From today you are a part of Amity family, I want you to behave differently and act highly responsively. I congratulate you for the choice you made to join Amity University Gurugram”.

The Dy Vice Chancellor Maj Gen BS Suhag, Pro VC Dr Padmakali Banerjee also addressed the freshers. The heads of the institutions of AUH also in their pre-recorded messages welcomed the freshers on the auspicious occasion of the beginning of the academic session. A unique feature of the inaugural session was the screening of the video clippings of Amity Eminent Webinars addressed by Nobel Laureates of Peace His Holiness Dalai Lama, Nobel Laureate Shri Kailash Satyarthi and Nobel Laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus and also Padma Vibhushan eminent Scientist Dr RA Mashelkar, former Director-General CSIR and eminent Corporate Leader Padma Bhushan Dr Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Chairperson Biocon Ltd. The program was coordinated by Director Admissions and Dy Director Amity Business School Dr Vikas Madhukar and was assisted by Dr Monika Yadav and Dr Pooja Rana.

Expressing her great delight at the online orientation program, Neha, 1st-year student said, “Starting from the virtual tour to the talks delivered by the guests, I love every part of the orientation program. I am looking ahead to know more about my university in coming days of orientation ceremony.”

In the afternoon session the Amity Institute of Behavioral Science conducted Psychometric Profiling of the freshers and the Dean Student Welfare Maj General GS Bal introduced the freshers to the Student Clubs and Student Societies at AUH and invited the freshers to take full advantage of the cultural activities conducted throughout the year.